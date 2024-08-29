How to watch Arkansas vs. AR-Pine Bluff game today? Streaming, TV schedule, and key details

Week 1 has officially arrived in the SEC with No. 11 Missouri hosting Murray State, and Arkansas facing off against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home. For those looking for viewing information and other details, here's the rundown on the Hogs' 2024 debut.

Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff TV

Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson could be key to the 2024 season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Razorbacks' 2024 debut will be played at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPNU. Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman will be on the call. With 21 FBS games being played on Thursday, the national telecast is a great opportunity to see Sam Pittman's team.

Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff streaming info

With the game playing on ESPNU, followers can keep up with it on the ESPNApp. Some digital TV platforms like Fubo will also have the game available for subscribers.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff details

Arkansas-Pine Bluff were just 2-9 in 2023. An FCS member, the Golden Lions are in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. In 2012, the team won a Black college football national championship, which is awarded to the best team amongst HBCUs. They also won the SWAC title that season. Among the famous NFL alums from APB was Pittsburgh Steeler great L.C. Greenwood.

The Golden Lions scored just 15.2 points per game last season and averaged only 289 yards per game. No rusher topped 350 yards on the season and no passer reached 700 yards for the year through the air.

Arkansas details

Coach Sam Pittman enters his fifth sesason at Arkansas with a 23-25 overall record. Arkansas lost six of its top seven rushers from last season, one of whom was quarterback KJ Jefferson, who entered the transfer portal to the University of Central Florida and departed Arkansas as the school's all-time leading passer. Boise State transfer Taylen Green is expected to start at quarterback, while the top running back is Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson.

Arkansas did show promise on defense last season, holding opponents to 27.9 points and 357 yards per game. Defensive end Landon Jackson is a particularly promising prospect, coming off a 2023 campaign when he had 44 tackles and 13.5 total tackles for loss.

Arkansas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff point spread

The Razorbacks are an impressive 50-point favorite against APB. They were favored by 48.5 in the schools' last meeting, back in 2021. Arkansas won that game 45-3, which was the only prior meeting of the schools. The over/under for the game is 59, so betting insiders don't love the APB offense.

