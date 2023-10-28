How to watch the Auburn vs. Mississippi State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Saturday, 28th Oct. | College Football Week 9

Two SEC schools looking to turn around their seasons face off this Saturday. The Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will clash at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Auburn currently has an overall record of 3-4, while the Bulldogs are 4-3. However, the Bulldogs have a slightly better conference record of 1-3 when compared to the Tigers' 0-4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Neither school can realistically chase a bowl season, with difficult schedules ahead. Mississippi State has three difficult encounters with Kentucky, Texas A&M and No. 12 Ole Miss before the end of the season. Auburn has an easier road ahead, but it closes the season with a game against No. 9 Alabama. They do face two of the worst SEC schools this year, Vanderbilt and Arkansas, and a non-Power Five school.

Last year, the Bulldogs came out on top 39-33 in a game of contrasting offensive natures. Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers threw for 357 yards, with three touchdown passes and one interception. For his part, Robby Ashford threw for only 75 yards for Auburn while leading its rushing department with 108 yards and two touchdowns.

What channel is Auburn vs. Mississippi State on?

The game will air through ESPN2. You can stream ESPN2 through its app, or on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling or DirecTV Plus.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State kick-off time

The game is set to start at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Auburn quarterback situation

Payton Thorne is in his first year at Auburn, after being the Michigan State Spartans starter from 2021 to 2022. This year he has recorded 845 passing yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Last week against Ole Miss, he threw for 100 yards and had one touchdown and one interception.

Mississippi State quarterback situation

Will Rogers has 1275 passing yards, with 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions. While the numbers look good, his QBR of 45.5 is in the middle of the road this year. His 61.4% completion rate is the worst of his career so far.

In the last game against Western Michigan, he threw for 189 yards and had three touchdown passes.