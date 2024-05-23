How to watch college football without cable? Exploring alternative streaming options for all games

College football is no longer exclusive to cable users. Fans can now enjoy their favorite team battle for supremacy without incurring a hefty cable bill.

We will list the streaming services for fans who are unable to access the games on cable so that they can witness the games throughout the season without missing any beat.

DirecTV Stream: catch every college football play

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream are a fantastic option for catching college football without cable. Their Choice package boasts over 100 channels, including local stations, national networks, and dedicated college sports channels.

Fans get a free five-day trial before committing to the monthly subscription, currently priced at $89.99 (discounted from $99.99).

Hulu + Live TV, all-inclusive college football streaming

Hulu + Live TV is a well-rounded channel lineup that includes staples like the ACC Network and ESPN+. On top of that, fans get unlimited DVR storage for nine months, so they never miss a game.

While there's no free trial available, their pricing ranges from $76.99 to $89.99 per month.

Also read: What is TNT Sports' College Football Playoff sublicensing deal with ESPN? What we know about the media rights contract

fuboTV, stream college football here

For a college football fanatic, fuboTV is another strong contender in the streaming wars. They offer a solid selection of 14 channels, including local stations, national networks, and college networks.

Their base plan is budget-friendly at $74.99, but fans can also consider the Elite plan for $84.99. This upgrade unlocks the SEC Network, ESPNU, the Pac-12 Network, and the ACC Network. Plus, fuboTV also offers a one-day free trial before committing.

Sling TV, budget-friendly option for fans

Sling TV offers a budget-conscious option for everyone who craves college football. However, it does have fewer channels than the others above. Their Orange + Blue package, priced at $30 for the first month (then $60), delivers a decent selection of live TV channels.

To expand your sports viewing options, fans can consider adding the Sports Extra add-on for $15 a month.

Stream college football for less with ESPN+

ESPN+ is a fantastic value option. For a cool $10.99 per month (or $109.99 annually), you gain access to exclusive live and on-demand games from 25+ conferences.

While there's no free trial available, ESPN+ offers a targeted package specifically for college football fans, making it a budget-friendly way to follow their favorite teams and conferences.