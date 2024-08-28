How to watch Colorado vs. ND State? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream Aug. 29 | College Football Week 1

The Colorado Buffaloes will commence their 2024 season by hosting the North Dakota State Bisons on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Week 1 game will take place at Folson Field in Boulder, Colorado.

How to watch Colorado vs. ND State Game?

The Colorado vs. ND State game will be broadcast live on ESPN, with kick-off at 8 p.m. ET.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

TV Channel: ESPN

Date: Thursday, Aug. 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Colorado vs. ND State Live Stream Details

Fans can live stream the Colorado vs. ND State contest on Fubo.

Who will be the starting QB for Colorado vs. ND State?

The Colorado Buffaloes will start senior quarterback Shedeur Sanders in their opening game of the 2024 season against ND State. Sanders threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns on 298 passes for Colorado last season.

Trending

Who will be the starting QB for ND State vs. Colorado?

Meanwhile, senior Cam Miller will start as ND State's signal-caller against Colorado on Thursday. Miller threw for 2,530 yards and 23 touchdowns,18 touchdowns and four interceptions last season. He also rushed for 13 touchdowns.

Colorado schedule for 2024 season

Here's a look at Colorado's football schedule for the 2024 season:

Aug. 29: Vs. North Dakota State, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sept. 7: At Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Sept. 14: At Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Sept. 21: Vs. Baylor, TBD

Sept. 28: At Central Florida, TBD

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 12: Vs. Kansas State, TBD

Oct. 19: At Arizona, TBD

Oct. 26: Vs. Cincinnati, TBD

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: At Texas Tech, TBD

Nov. 16: Vs. Utah, TBD

Nov. 23: At Kansas, TBD

Nov. 29: Vs. Oklahoma State, noon ET on ABC

ND State schedule for 2024 season

Here's a look at ND State's schedule for the 2024 season:

Aug. 29: At Colorado, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sept. 7: Vs. Tennessee State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sept. 14: At ETSU, 5:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sept. 21: Vs. Towson, 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Sept. 28: At Illinois State, 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Oct. 5: Vs. North Dakota, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Oct. 12: At Southern Illinois, 3 p.m. ET on TBA

Oct. 19: Vs. South Dakota, TBA

Oct. 26: At Murray State, 2 p.m. ET on ABC

Nov. 2: Vs. Northern Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Nov. 9: BYE

Nov. 16: Vs. Missouri State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Nov. 23: At South Dakota, 2 p.m. ET on ABC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place