How to watch Colorado vs. ND State? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream Aug. 29 | College Football Week 1

The Colorado Buffaloes will commence their 2024 season by hosting the North Dakota State Bisons on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Week 1 game will take place at Folson Field in Boulder, Colorado.
How to watch Colorado vs. ND State Game?
The Colorado vs. ND State game will be broadcast live on ESPN, with kick-off at 8 p.m. ET.
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 29
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
Colorado vs. ND State Live Stream Details
Fans can live stream the Colorado vs. ND State contest on Fubo.
Who will be the starting QB for Colorado vs. ND State?
The Colorado Buffaloes will start senior quarterback Shedeur Sanders in their opening game of the 2024 season against ND State. Sanders threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns on 298 passes for Colorado last season.
Who will be the starting QB for ND State vs. Colorado?
Meanwhile, senior Cam Miller will start as ND State's signal-caller against Colorado on Thursday. Miller threw for 2,530 yards and 23 touchdowns,18 touchdowns and four interceptions last season. He also rushed for 13 touchdowns.
Colorado schedule for 2024 season
Here's a look at Colorado's football schedule for the 2024 season:
- Aug. 29: Vs. North Dakota State, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Sept. 7: At Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC
- Sept. 14: At Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS
- Sept. 21: Vs. Baylor, TBD
- Sept. 28: At Central Florida, TBD
- Oct. 5: Bye
- Oct. 12: Vs. Kansas State, TBD
- Oct. 19: At Arizona, TBD
- Oct. 26: Vs. Cincinnati, TBD
- Nov. 2: Bye
- Nov. 9: At Texas Tech, TBD
- Nov. 16: Vs. Utah, TBD
- Nov. 23: At Kansas, TBD
- Nov. 29: Vs. Oklahoma State, noon ET on ABC
ND State schedule for 2024 season
Here's a look at ND State's schedule for the 2024 season:
- Aug. 29: At Colorado, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Sept. 7: Vs. Tennessee State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
- Sept. 14: At ETSU, 5:30 p.m. ET on ABC
- Sept. 21: Vs. Towson, 2 p.m. ET on ABC
- Sept. 28: At Illinois State, 3 p.m. ET on ABC
- Oct. 5: Vs. North Dakota, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
- Oct. 12: At Southern Illinois, 3 p.m. ET on TBA
- Oct. 19: Vs. South Dakota, TBA
- Oct. 26: At Murray State, 2 p.m. ET on ABC
- Nov. 2: Vs. Northern Iowa, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
- Nov. 9: BYE
- Nov. 16: Vs. Missouri State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
- Nov. 23: At South Dakota, 2 p.m. ET on ABC
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place