How to watch the East-West Shrine Bowl? Streaming options for all-star encounter

The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game presents the opportunity for NFL hopefuls to show the league's decision-makers their potential and what they could offer to the pro teams. The game has been a tradition for a century and has been played at the end of the college football season since 1925.

The game differs from the Senior Bowl, in that the Senior Bowl is generally considered to be for prospects who could go in the early rounds of the draft while the Shrine Bowl is more oriented towards prospects who could go in the later rounds of the drafts. The Shrine Bowl also combines charity with football through the activities which are planned for the players.

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will air on the NFL Network. Mike Yam will be behind the microphone for the game and he will be joined by analysts Bucky Brooks and Isaiah Stanback. Jane Slater will be on sideline reporter duties. The game can also be streamed on NFL+ and Fubo TV.

Shedeur Sanders to skip the Shrine Bowl amid reports of Titans, Browns, and Giants asking him to sit out

Last Friday Shedeur Sanders met with representatives of the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and the New York Giants, the holders of the first three picks in the 2025 NFL draft. The meetings between these three franchises and the signal-caller show their interest in acquiring his services. Last week it was revealed that Shedeur Sanders wouldn't even participate in the practices for the encounter.

According to Yahoo Sports, the NFL teams asked Shedeur Sanders not to participate in the Shrine Bowl possibly to shield him from injury. Shedeur Sanders's brother, Shilo Sanders, is also in Texas for the game and is expected to participate.

Players such as Tahj Brooks an RB out of Texas Tech and Bryce Cabeldue an OL out of Kansas could turn out to be the finds of the weekend if they live up to their potential.

