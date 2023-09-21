How to watch Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 21 | College Football Week 4

Week 4 of college football brings a Sun Belt Conference encounter between Georgia State and Coastal Carolina. The Georgia State Panthers are currently 3-0 through three weeks of college football. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are 2-1.

We can't hold that defeat too hard against the Chanticleers, as they had to face the UCLA Bruins in Week 1. The Pac-12 powerhouse, currently ranked No. 22 in the nation, is far and above the Coastal Carolina weight class. At 27-14, the Chanticleers did better than most would have expected.

In Week 3, the Panthers convincingly defeated Charlotte 41-25, as their quarterback Darren Grainger gave a recital, throwing for 466 yards with three touchdown passes. They also had two touchdowns come through the ground game.

The Chanticleers also had a very good Week 3, as they defeated the Duquesne Dukes 66-7, with quarterback Grayson McCall throwing only for 169 yards with two touchdown passes.

Jarrett Guest also featured in the Chanticleers' two-quarterback scheme, throwing for 104 yards with one touchdown. Carolina's running game is also very good, with 241 yards and four rushing touchdowns in a committee effort.

The Chanticleers and the Panthers face off this Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be at Conway, South Carolina, in Brooks Field, the home of the Chanticleers.

What channel is Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina on?

You can watch the game on ESPN, or stream it through their app. You can stream ESPN on Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Spectrum TV Choice, ESPN+, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

When and where is Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina?

The game is this Thursday, September 21, at Brooks Field in Conway South Carolina, the home of the Chanticleers.

What's the game's start time?

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who's the favorite?

Both schools have had a good season so far, with the Week 1 scuffle of the South Carolina school against UCLA an expected bump on the road. The bookies favor the Chanticleers on this one, with them being a 6.5-point favorite both at FanDuel and BetMGM.