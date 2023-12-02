Here is where the fight for SEC dominance ends: Georgia vs Alabama face off is one of the most contested CFB conference championships of the season. The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide are the clear, undisputed leaders of their East and West groups. And now, they're off to see who truly reigns supreme in the SEC.

The Bulldogs remain undefeated in 12 games and still show no signs of slowing down. Nobody has ever posed that big of a threat to them, but perhaps they'll finally get one in the legendary Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Georgia vs Alabama is probably one of the closest conference title games to call for this CFB schedule. Here's how to watch everything unfold live.

What channel is Georgia vs Alabama on today?

The Georgia vs Alabama SEC championship game is going to be broadcast on CBS.

Georgia vs Alabama live stream details

Fans can watch the game on the CBS Sports App for free. Another option is to subscribe to Fubo TV or Paramount+ to get a free trial.

What time is the Georgia vs Alabama game?

The Georgia vs Alabama SEC title game is set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff.

Who will be the starting QB for Georgia against the Alabama Crimson Tide?

The starting QB for Georgia should be none other than Carson Beck. It's time that he showed just how good of a player he is against a team that can pose a real challenge to his team. Georgia is the favorite for this game, with Alabama being an underdog, which is an extremely rare occurrence.

Who will be the starting QB for Alabama against the Georgia Bulldogs?

After his early season slump, Jalen Milroe is once again proving his worth as the starter for Nick Saban's legendary squad. Milroe will be expected to lead 'Bama's rushing attack against Georgia's elite defense. The Bulldogs do allow a significant 117 rushing yards per game (via NESN), so this could be an excellent opportunity for Milroe to turn up the jets.