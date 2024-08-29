How to watch Georgia vs Clemson? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream Aug. 31 | College Football Week 1

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will open their 2024 season by hosting the No. 14 Clemson Tigers on Saturday. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to watch Georgia vs. Clemson game?

The Georgia vs. Clemson game will be broadcast live on ABC, with kick-off at noon EDT.

TV Channel: ABC

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31

Time: Noon EDT

Georgia vs. Clemson live stream details

Fans can livestream the Georgia vs. Clemson contest on Fubo, ESPN+, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

Who will be the starting QB for Georgia vs. Clemson?

The Georgia Bulldogs will start senior quarterback Carson Beck in Week 1 against Clemson. Last season, Beck threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Who will be the starting QB for Clemson vs. Georgia?

Meanwhile, junior quarterback Cade Klubnik will lead the offense for Clemson against Georgia on Saturday. Klubnik recorded 2,844 passing yards and 19 touchdowns on 290 passes last season.

Georgia's schedule for the 2024 season

Here's a look at Georgia's schedule for the 2024 college football season:

Aug. 31 - vs. Clemson

Sept. 7 - vs. Tennessee Tech

Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky

Sept. 21 - BYE

Sept. 28 @ Alabama

Oct. 5 - vs. Auburn

Oct. 12 - vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 19 - @ Texas

Oct. 26 - BYE

Nov. 2 - vs. Florida

Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss

Nov. 16 - vs. Tennessee

Nov. 23 vs. UMass

Nov. 30 vs. Georgia Tech

Clemson's schedule for the 2024 season

Here's a look at Clemson's schedule for the 2024 college football season:

Aug. 31 - vs. Georgia

Sept. 7 - vs. Appalachian State

Sept. 14 - BYE

Sept. 21 - vs. NC State

Sept. 28 - vs. Stanford

Oct. 5 - @ Florida State

Oct. 12 - @ Wake Forest

Oct. 19 - vs. Virginia

Oct. 26 - BYE

Nov. 2 - vs. Louisville

Nov. 9 - @ Virginia Tech

Nov. 16 - @ Pittsburgh

Nov. 23 - vs. Citadel

Nov. 30 - vs. South Carolina

