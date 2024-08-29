How to watch Georgia vs Clemson? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream Aug. 31 | College Football Week 1

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will open their 2024 season by hosting the No. 14 Clemson Tigers on Saturday. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
How to watch Georgia vs. Clemson game?
The Georgia vs. Clemson game will be broadcast live on ABC, with kick-off at noon EDT.
- TV Channel: ABC
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 31
- Time: Noon EDT
Georgia vs. Clemson live stream details
Fans can livestream the Georgia vs. Clemson contest on Fubo, ESPN+, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV.
Who will be the starting QB for Georgia vs. Clemson?
The Georgia Bulldogs will start senior quarterback Carson Beck in Week 1 against Clemson. Last season, Beck threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Who will be the starting QB for Clemson vs. Georgia?
Meanwhile, junior quarterback Cade Klubnik will lead the offense for Clemson against Georgia on Saturday. Klubnik recorded 2,844 passing yards and 19 touchdowns on 290 passes last season.
Georgia's schedule for the 2024 season
Here's a look at Georgia's schedule for the 2024 college football season:
- Aug. 31 - vs. Clemson
- Sept. 7 - vs. Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs. Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs. Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs. Florida
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs. Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs. UMass
- Nov. 30 vs. Georgia Tech
Clemson's schedule for the 2024 season
Here's a look at Clemson's schedule for the 2024 college football season:
- Aug. 31 - vs. Georgia
- Sept. 7 - vs. Appalachian State
- Sept. 14 - BYE
- Sept. 21 - vs. NC State
- Sept. 28 - vs. Stanford
- Oct. 5 - @ Florida State
- Oct. 12 - @ Wake Forest
- Oct. 19 - vs. Virginia
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs. Louisville
- Nov. 9 - @ Virginia Tech
- Nov. 16 - @ Pittsburgh
- Nov. 23 - vs. Citadel
- Nov. 30 - vs. South Carolina
