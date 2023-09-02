How to watch Kentucky vs Ball State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream September 2 | College Football Week 1

The Kentucky Wildcats kick off their 2023 season by playing the Ball State Cardinals in Week 1. The Wildcats will have to improve their offensive game if they want to start their 2023 campaign with a win against Ball State.

Last season, the Wildcats went 7-6 overall, leading to the team firing OC Rich Scangarello. Now Liam Coen, who was the offensive coordinator for the team in 2021, is returning for the same position this season.

The Wildcats lost the Music City Bowl to Iowa last season. Now, the team will be looking forward to improving their stats and making a mark in the SEC conference.

On the other hand, the Ball City Cardinals had a losing season last year. They could only muster a 5-7 overall campaign, which also led to them not making a bowl appearance. Now, coach Mike Neu has a tough job ahead of him, if he wants to have a better campaign this year.

Let us have a look at everything you need to know about the Kentucky vs. Ball State Week 1 game of 2023.

What channel is Kentucky vs. Ball State on today?

Fans can catch the Kentucky vs. Ball State game on the SEC network. The alternate option is to live stream the game on the FuboTV app, which is offering a free trial to new users.

When and where are the Kentucky Wildcats and the Ball State Cardinals playing?

The Week 1 game between Kentucky and Ball State is scheduled to be held on September 2 at Kroger Field, the home ground of the Kentucky Wildcats. Ball State will be traveling to Lexington, Kentucky to start their 2023 campaign by playing an away game.

Kentucky vs. Ball State start time

The week 1 matchup between these two teams is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. ET.

Who will start at QB for the Kentucky Wildcats?

Following the departure of QB Will Levis to the NFL, the Wildcats brought in Devin Leary from NC State, who is named the starting QB. Leary missed most of the 2022 campaign because of surgery, but the experience he carries in the college football scene gives him the advantage as QB1 for Kentucky.

Leary was highly sought after in the transfer portal. Now, he has a tall task lined up ahead of him to make his mark in his debut season for the Wildcats.

Who will start at QB for the Ball State Cardinals?

Ball State's former QB John Paddock recently left the team to move to Illinois. This opens up the window of opportunity for Texas State transfer Layne Hatcher as the QB1 for the Ball State Cardinals heading into Week 1. Hatcher has four years of experience playing for Alabama, Arkansas State, and Texas State.

Throughout his college football career with these different teams, Layne Hatcher has recorded 10,080 passing yards and 84 TDs. So this experience is going to come in handy for him as he leads the Cardinals on the gridiron in his debut for the team.