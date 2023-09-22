Kentucky versus Vanderbilt is an SEC matchup for Week 4 of college football. The season starts to heat up as the in-conference clashes become more frequent as the first month of 2023 comes to a close.

Kentucky is currently 3-0, as they haven't faced any significant opposition so far in the year. Vanderbilt, which played in Week 0 and thus has an extra game, is 2-2 after losing consecutive encounters against Wake Forest and UNLV.

The Wildcats defeated Akron 35-3 in Week 3 of college football, with their quarterback Devin Leary throwing for 315 yards with one interception and three touchdown passes.

They had 135 yards in their running game. Kentucky hasn't really been tested, only playing Akron, Eastern KY, and Ball State so far.

Vanderbilt lost Week 3 to UNLV by a close margin of three points. The Rebels managed to get a 36-yard field goal by Jose Pizano with five seconds left in the match.

Commodores quarterback AJ Swann had a rather good game with 296 yards and three touchdown passes, but he had the downside of one interception.

A big flaw in the Vanderbilt game was their running game with only 83 yards, with a pattern starting to emerge as they only had 38 rushing yards in their opening victory over Hawaii and barely 109 in their Week 2 defeat at the hands of Wake Forest.

What channel is Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on?

You can watch it on ESPN's SEC Network. You can stream the SEC Network through DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo, and YouTube TV.

When and where is Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt?

The game will be played on Saturday, September 23, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

When is the game scheduled to start?

The game is scheduled to start at noon Eastern Time.

Who's the favorite?

The Lexington school has looked better so far this season, with AJ Swann looking like a dangerous passer of the ball in the bad sense. His four interceptions average an interception per game.

The Wildcats are 13.5-point favorites for this game. Admittedly, the Commodores have faced better opposition, but the Wildcats should win this one.