How to watch LSU vs. Army game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Oct. 21 | College Football Week 8

In a rare matchup, LSU will play against Army in Baton Rouge on Saturday. It marks only the second meeting between the Army and LSU football teams, with the Black Knights emerging victorious in their prior encounter with a score of 20-0 back in 1931.

Currently ranked No. 19, the Tigers are on a 5-2 record this season and are coming off two crucial Southeastern Conference victories. They secured a road win against Missouri in Week 6 and returned home to confidently triumph over Auburn, keeping the SEC West title hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the Black Knights hold a 2-4 record, with only one win against FBS opponents. They are coming off their most challenging loss of the season, a 19-0 shutout to Troy, having been on a winless streak for over a month. They face a huge task against LSU on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

LSU will be missing two significant players for its upcoming game against Army, with offensive tackle Emery Jones and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo unavailable. This is, however, not expected to stop the Tigers from getting the needed result.

Which channel will show LSU vs Army?

The LSU vs. Army game will be broadcast on SEC Network for television viewers. Fans who wish to stream the game can do so on platforms such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling.

When and where are LSU and Army playing?

The game between LSU and Army is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21. The encounter is billed to be held at the Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This stadium is the home ground for the LSU Tigers.

LSU vs. Army start time

The matchup between LSU and Army is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who will be the starting QB for the LSU Tigers?

Jayden Daniels has been the starter at quarterback for the LSU Tigers since last season. He's been one of the best in the position in college football and is considered one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy in 2023. He is also one of the quarterbacks with the highest passing yardage this season.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Army Black Knights?

Bryson Daily won the starting job for the Army Black Knights during the fall camp ahead of the season. He was the one signal-caller with experience in the room. This came after senior quarterback Alex Meredith suffered a season-ending injury during the fall camp in August.