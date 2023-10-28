The Minnesota Golden Gophers will try to continue their winning streak after last week's nail-biting win 12-10 against Iowa in Week 8. This week, they receive the Michigan State Spartans home on Saturday afternoon. With five games remaining, the Golden Gophers have a 4-3 record, and with only one ranked opponent left, they have a good shot at bowl eligibility.

For their part, the Michigan State Spartans are having an awful season with a record of 2-5. The Spartans' season was doomed since the start, given that head coach Mel Tucker was engulfed in a sex harassment scandal, which led to his dismissal by the school.

The Spartans have been linked with Urban Meyer as a potential replacement for the vacancy, although the coach has denied such rumors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In Week 8, the Golden Gophers won an encounter with the Iowa Hawkeyes 12-10. The game came down to a change of a ruling on the field, as the Hawkeyes scored a kick-six in the dying embers. However, the officials ruled that the Iowa returner didn't make the appropriate hand signal to get a fair catch.

For their part, Michigan State lost 49-0 to rival school Michigan. The Wolverines are currently a leading contender to win the national championship, being led by a favorite for the Heisman Trophy in quarterback J.J. McCarthy. It was highly unlikely that the Spartans could make this a competitive clash, but the shootout was embarrassing.

What channel is Michigan State vs. Minnesota on?

The game will air through the Big Ten Network. The B1G Network is available for streaming through FuboTV, DirecTV, Hulu Live TV, Dish, Vidgo, and Sling.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Start Time

The game will start at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Michigan State Quarterback Situation

The Spartans started with Noah Kim, replacing Payton Thorne who left during the transfer portal for Auburn. However, Kim's struggles have had the coaching staff wondering if he's the right choice. He only has 1,090 yards, with six touchdowns and as many interceptions.

Katin Houser has replaced him more recently, with equally lackluster performances with a total of 392 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Minnesota's Quarterback Situation

Minnesota has been led this season by Athan Kaliakmanis, who currently had 923 passing yards, with six touchdowns and as many interceptions. Last week against Iowa, he threw for 126 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.