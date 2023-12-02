How to watch Michigan vs Iowa in Big Ten Championship Game - Time, Channel, TV schedule and live stream for December 2

For the Big Ten college football title, Michigan vs Iowa will clash in Indianapolis to see who rules the conference. This matchup is only because the Wolverines finally managed to give Ohio State its first black eye of the season – taking the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten East with it. And now, they're facing the leaders of the West, as expected.

Iowa took the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten West by a landslide, so there's no doubt who's best in their side of the pond. They're also coming off a four-game winning streak, filled with all the confidence in the world to try and send the Wolverines crashing back down to earth. But of course, Jim Harbaugh's boys are not to be deterred – not when they're fresh off a victory in The Game.

Who's going to come out on top and claim the Big Ten title? Here's how to watch the Michigan vs Iowa game and see things unfold live:

What channel is Michigan vs Iowa today?

The Michigan vs Iowa Big Ten championship game is going to be broadcast on FOX.

Michigan vs Iowa live stream details

Fubo TV will be the best livestreaming option for the upcoming Big Ten title game (via CBS Sports).

What time is the Michigan vs Iowa game?

The Michigan vs Iowa Big Ten title game is set for an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Who will be the starting QB for Michigan against the Iowa Hawkeyes?

Well, who else could it be? After being called the best quarterback in the nation by HC Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy will undoubtedly suit up against Iowa and show the Hawkeyes just how good he is. His stats are more than easy to take a look at, so they won't be shown here. But one thing that's for sure is that he's well on his way to the NFL.

NFL scouts were swooning at him after the Wolverines beat Penn State earlier this season (via ClutchPoints). He only threw eight passes for that game, but it was more than enough for people to tout him as an almost guaranteed first-round pick. Here's what one unnamed scout had to say:

“The thing I liked, he knew there were a ton of scouts there and he threw it eight times. Yet after the game, J.J. was celebrating. He didn’t give a (hoot). You saw him running all over. Tells me loud and clear he is a team guy."

Who will be the starting QB for Iowa against the Michigan Wolverines?

One could say that Iowa is a bit disadvantaged in the QB department. But while Deacon Hill might not have the same kind of notoriety that McCarthy has, he is more than skilled to match the Wolverines star head-to-head.

The former Wisconsin Badger has logged this split for the season thus far: 976 pass yards on 97-201 attempts, with five touchdowns and six interceptions. These are well below McCarthy's splits, but consider that Hill has been instrumental in the Hawkeyes' four straight wins--all of them relatively close, but still ended up in a victory for Iowa.