How to watch Notre Dame vs NC State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Week 2 matchup between 10th-ranked Notre Dame and North Carolina State is expected to be a thrilling one as both teams look to continue their brilliant start to the season. This will be the Fighting Irish's first game against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents this season.

Notre Dame will seek to extend its superb run against ACC teams when it makes the trip to play the Wolfpack on Saturday. The Fighting Irish have won their last 28 regular-season games against ACC opponents, maintaining this impressive streak since 2017. They also have a 40-7 record against the conference since 2014.

Following the Week 1 win against Connecticut, NC State hopes to repeat its 2016 victory against Notre Dame when the two schools meet this weekend.

The Wolfpack will have quarterback Sam Hartman, who has relaunched the Notre Dame offense, to deal with. He is a familiar foe, having played against NC State three times at Wake Forest. The Irish will have veteran quarterback Brennan Armstrong to contend with.

What channel is Notre Dame vs NC State?

Viewers can watch the Notre Dame vs NC State matchup live on television on ABC. The game is also available to fans on Fubo TV, where they can live-stream the game.

When and where is Notre Dame vs NC State happening?

Notre Dame vs NC State is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9. The game will be played at the Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. The 56,515-capacity stadium is the home stadium of the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Notre Dame vs NC State start time

The Week 2 game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and North Carolina State Wolfpack is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who will be Notre Dame's starting QB?

Following the exit of Tyler Buchner to team up with former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Alabama, Notre Dame brought in experienced Sam Hartman from Wake Forest to relaunch their offense.

The quarterback already did a brilliant job in the Fighting Irish's first two games and is expected to continue in the signal-caller role against North Carolina.

Who will be NC State's starting QB?

Like Notre Dame, North Carolina State has also given the starting job to a transfer quarterback. Brennan Armstrong started the Wolfpack's first game of the season and will present Notre Dame with its first real challenge of the season.

Armstrong is equally experienced as Hartman in college football, and the two will have a superb quarterback battle on Saturday.