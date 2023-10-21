How to watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Oct. 21 | College Football Week 8

The Ole Miss Rebels will travel to face the Auburn Tigers in Week 8 of the 2023 college football season. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

College Football Week 8: What channel is Ole Miss vs. Auburn on today?

Payton Thorne is expected to start for Auburn in Week 8 of the 2023 college football season

The Ole Miss vs Auburn Week 8 college football clash will be broadcast live on the ESPN network. Fans without access to cable can live stream the game on YouTube TV, FuboTV or Sling.

When: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama

TV: ESPN network

Live Stream: YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling

Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (analyst) will be in the announcing booth for the Rebels vs Tigers game on ESPN. Katie George will report on the contest from the sidelines for this weekend's contest.

College Football Week 8: Ole Miss vs. Auburn Preview

Ole Miss is currently third in the SEC West with a 5-1 record. Lane Kiffin's side is coming off a 27-20 win over Arkansas in Week 6. The team had a bye in Week 7, allowing it some much-needed rest before its crunch matchup against the Tigers.

The Rebels are scoring an average of 41.7 points per game and giving up 23.8 points per game this season. They are throwing for 306 yards and rushing for 183.3 yards on average per game this year.

Ole Miss star quarterback Jaxson Dart has looked solid and has racked up 1,683 yards on 107 passes with two touchdowns. He has also added 302 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, Auburn is fifth in the SEC West with a 3-3 record. Hugh Freeze's side will be hoping to bounce back after a heavy 48-18 loss to LSU in Week 7.

The Tigers are scoring an average of 27.7 points per game while giving up 23.2 points per game. They are throwing for 155.8 yards and rushing for 191.5 yards per game.

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne is expected to start for the hosts in Week 8. He has 745 yards and 71 passes with four touchdowns. The 22-year-old has also added 495 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in six games this season.