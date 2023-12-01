Oregon and Washington will clash for the Pac-12 title on December 1, and we will see who comes out on top. The undefeated Huskies might have the better record on paper, but the Ducks could give them a run for their money. And now, the head-to-head is finally here.

Oregon vs. Washington will also pit Bo Nix against Michael Penix Jr., two of the best quarterbacks in the nation. They're also two Heisman trophy hopefuls about to go toe-to-toe. But who will lead his team to the top of the Pac-12 and the College Football Playoff?

Oregon vs. Washington: Who will win the 2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game?

The Oregon vs Washington Pac-12 title clash is nip and tuck. And that's a good thing, as these two teams were rarely challenged all year.

The Ducks suffered their only loss of the regular season through the Huskies, in which Michael Penix Jr. threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns. This included the game-winning pass. Washington won by only three points, setting the stage for this matchup.

But Max Torres of Ducks Digest predicted on Sports Illustrated that Oregon will come out on top, 42-31. He said it is difficult to beat the same team twice in one season, no matter how good or bad a team is.

Considering how close the last Oregon vs. Washington game was, this prediction has some merits.

Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12 Football Championship Game prediction

Oregon is the favorite to win the Pac-12 title, but not by much. Washington is still a dangerous team despite its last win over the Ducks being close. A reason why Oregon is preferred is its possession of the ball (via Covers).

Bo Nix is a primary contributor to Dan Lanning's lethal offense. This year, Nix completed almost 80 percent of his passes and logged over 3,900 pass yards. These are elite numbers that Penix Jr could match. But perhaps Oregon's offensive success could allow them to squeak by Washington's defense.

Oregon vs. Washington betting odds

For point spread, Oregon is a -10. The entire game's over/under is 65.5 points, with a money line of -397 for the Ducks and +307 for the Huskies. But perhaps the biggest surprise is that Washington is a betting underdog for the first time in the 2023 season (via CBS Sports). There is confidence that Oregon will be able to cover the spread--something it did in four of its last five games.

Oregon vs. Washington picks

Here are the picks for the upcoming Pac-12 title game between the Ducks and the Huskies (via USA Today Sportsbook Wire):

Moneyline: PASS

Against the spread LEAN OREGON -10 (-110)

Over/Under BET UNDER 65.5 (-105)

Oregon vs. Washington significant injuries

There are not a lot of significant injuries hampering Oregon or Washington for this game--and for the regular season. It seems that the Pac-12 title game will pit more or less two almost healthy teams that aren't missing a lot of key players. Maybe this is one of the reasons why this game is too close to call.

Oregon injuries

Here's the Ducks' injury report (via USA Today):

DB Jahlil Florence (QUESTIONABLE)

DB Rodrick Pleasant (QUESTIONABLE)

WR Gary Bryant, Jr. (PROBABLE)

RB Noah Whittington (OUT)

DB Bryan Addison (OUT)

Washington injuries

Washington's injury report is as follows (via Covers, Sports Illustrated):

WR Giles Jackson (OUT)

OL Gaard Memmelaar (OUT)

RB Cameron Davis (OUT)

FS Asa Turner (DAY-TO-DAY)

Oregon vs Washington head-to-head

The all-time series between Oregon and Washington has the Huskies leading 62-48 with five total ties. The Ducks have lost the last two games to the Huskies, with their last win being a 26-16 win in Seattle in 2021.