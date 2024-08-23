How to Watch SMU vs Nevada - Time, Channel, TV schedule, Aug. 24 | College Football Week 0

The 2024 college football season is here as Week 0 begins on Saturday, Aug. 24. One of the four games in Week 0 is the SMU Mustangs taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack. SMU has joined the ACC and is coming off an 11-3 season where the Mustangs went 8-0 in AAC play. Meanwhile, Nevada went 2-10 last season, going a brutal 2-6 in Mountain West Conference play.

How to watch SMU vs. Nevada matchup?

TV Channel, Date, and Time

SMU vs. Nevada will take place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBSSN.

The game will take place at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

SMU 2024 schedule

The SMU Mustangs 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

Week 0: @ Nevada, Aug. 24

Week 1: vs. UConn, Aug. 31

Week 2: vs. BYU, Sept. 6

Week 3: Bye

Week 4: vs. TCU, Sept. 21

Week 5: vs. FSU, Sept. 28

Week 6: @ Louisville, Oct. 5

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: @ Stanford, Oct. 19

Week 9: @ Duke, Oct. 26

Week 10: vs. Pitt, Nov. 2

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: vs. Boston College, Nov. 16

Week 13: @ Virginia, Nov. 23

Week 14: vs. Cal, Nov. 30

Nevada 2024 college football schedule

Nevada opens its season at home in Week 0 (IMAGN)

The Nevada Wolf Pack's 2024 college football schedule is as follows:

Week 0: vs. SMU, Aug. 24

Week 1: @ Troy, Aug. 31

Week 2: vs. Georgia Southern, Sept. 7

Week 3: @ Minnesota, Sept. 14

Week 4: Eastern Michigan, Sept. 21

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: @ San Jose State, Oct. 5

Week 7: vs. Oregon State, Oct. 12

Week 8: vs. Fresno State, Oct. 18

Week 9: @ Hawaii, Oct. 26

Week 10: vs. Colorado State, Nov. 2

Week 11: @ Boise State, Nov. 9

Week 12: Bye

Week 13: vs. Air Force, Nov. 23

Week 14: @ UNLV, Nov. 30

Who will be SMU's starting quarterback?

The SMU Mustangs will have Preston Stone as the team's starting quarterback in 2024. Stone is entering his fourth season at SMU and last season, he went 206 for 344 for 3,197 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Who will be Nevada's starting quarterback?

The Nevada Wolf Pack will be starting Brendon Lewis at quarterback in Week 0 against SMU. Lewis is entering his fifth college football season and second at Nevada after spending three years at Colorado. Last season at Nevada, Lewis went 131 for 236 for 1,313 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

