How to watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream Aug. 31 | College Football Week 1

By Arnold
Modified Aug 29, 2024 17:25 GMT
How to watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga? (Image Credits - GETTY)

The Tennessee Volunteers will begin their 2024 college football season by squaring off against the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday. The Week 1 game will take place at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Chattanooga game?

The Tennessee vs. Chattanooga game will be broadcast live on SEC Network, with kick-off at 12:45 p.m. ET.

  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Date: Saturday, Aug. 31
  • Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Tennessee vs. Chattanooga live stream details

Fans can livestream the Tennessee vs. Chattanooga contest on Fubo, ESPN+, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

Who is Tennessee's starting QB vs. Chattanooga?

Tennessee has confirmed that sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava will lead the team's offense in the 2024 season. In five appearances last season, Iamaleava threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns on 28 passes. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

Who is Chattanooga's starting QB vs. Tennessee?

Chattanooga will start Chase Artopoeus as its quarterback against Tennessee on Saturday. Last season, Artopoeus threw for 2,672 yards and 20 touchdowns on 187 passes.

Tennessee's schedule for 2024 season

Here's a look at Tennessee's regular season schedule for the 2024 college football season:

  • Aug. 31: vs. Chattanooga
  • Sept. 7: at NC State
  • Sept. 14: vs. Kent State
  • Sept. 21: at Oklahoma
  • Oct. 5: at Arkansas
  • Oct. 12: vs. Florida
  • Oct. 19: vs. Alabama
  • Nov. 2: vs. Kentucky
  • Nov. 9: vs. Mississippi State
  • Nov. 16: at Georgia
  • Nov. 23: vs. UTEP
  • Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt

Chattanooga's schedule for 2024 season

Here's a look at Chattanooga's regular season schedule for the 2024 college football season:

  • Aug. 31: at Tennessee
  • Sept. 7: at Georgia
  • Sept. 14: vs. Mercer
  • Sept. 28: vs. Portland State
  • Oct. 5: at East Tennessee
  • Oct. 12: at Furman
  • Oct. 19: vs Wofford
  • Oct. 26: vs. VMI
  • Nov. 2: at Western Carolina
  • Nov. 9: at Citadel
  • Nov. 16: vs. Samford
  • Nov. 23: at Austin Peay

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
