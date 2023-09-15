How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida game? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, college football week 3

Florida and Tennessee will rekindle their rivalry when the two face off this weekend. Known as the "Third Saturday of September," the matchup has taken place every year since 1990.

Tennessee's victory over Florida in the previous season is one of the most exciting games of the entire 2022 college football season. This game perfectly exemplifies why the rivalry between these two teams has become one of the most highly anticipated and compelling matchups in recent years.

The Volunteers, who are ranked No.11, want to secure their first road victory against Florida since 2003 when they face off in a highly anticipated showdown on Saturday night. The last encounter between these rivals in the Swamp ended with Florida dominating, closing out with a decisive 38-14 victory.

The Gators hope to claim their second win of the season after losing the season opener to Utah. The Volunteers, on the other hand, would like to keep to their winning ways.

What Channel is Tennessee vs. Florida on?

The Tennessee vs. Florida rivalry game will be available on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo TV.

When and where are Tennessee and Florida playing?

The matchup between Tennessee and Florida will take place on Saturday, September 16, at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. The stadium, known as the Swamp, is the home ground of the Gators.

Tennessee vs. Florida start time

The rivalry game between Tennessee and Florida will kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Tennessee Volunteers?

Joe Milton will continue as quarterback for the Volunteers against Florida after taking the starting role this season. The sixth-year signal-caller succeeded Hendon Hooker in the role this season and has so far thrown for 429 yards and made four touchdowns.

Who will be the starting QB for the Florida Gators?

The Gators also have a new quarterback for the 2023 season in Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz who was given the starting role by Billy Napier. He succeeded Anthony Richardson who is now in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.