  • home icon
  • College Football
  • How to Watch Texas A&M vs Notre Dame game - Time, Channel, TV schedule, Aug. 31 | College Football Week 1

How to Watch Texas A&M vs Notre Dame game - Time, Channel, TV schedule, Aug. 31 | College Football Week 1

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Aug 27, 2024 23:59 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Notre Dame at Duke - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Notre Dame at Duke - (Source: Getty)

Notre Dame opens the 2024 college football season on the road against Texas A&M. Marcus Freeman’s team will travel to College Station to face a new-look Aggies under the leadership of Mike Elko.

The Fighting Irish are looking to secure a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff this season and will be out to set the tone against the Aggies. On the flip side, Texas A&M is looking to perform beyond the odds, and an upset against Notre Dame can get that on track.

Here's a look at the television schedule for the Week 1 game.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame

The Week 1 game between Texas A&M and Notre Dame will be televised live to national audiences on ABC. Fans can also live stream the actions from Kyle Field on FuboTV.

also-read-trending Trending

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

TV Network: ABC

Texas A&M 2024 schedule

Week 1:Notre Dame, Aug. 31

Week 2: McNeese, Sept. 7

Week 3: @ Florida, Sept. 14

Week 4: Bowling, Sept. 21

Week 5: vs Arkansas, Sept. 28

Week 6: Missouri, Oct. 5

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: @ Mississippi State, Oct. 19

Week 9: vs LSU, Oct. 26

Week 10: @ South Carolina, Nov. 2

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: New Mexico State, Nov. 16

Week 13: @ Auburn, Nov. 23

Week 14: Texas, Nov. 30

Notre Dame 2024 schedule

Week 1: @ Texas A&M, Aug. 31

Week 2: NIU, Sept. 7

Week 3: @ Purdue, Sept. 14

Week 4: Miami (OH), Sept. 21

Week 5: Louisville, Sept. 28

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Stanford, Oct. 12

Week 8: @ Georgia Tech, Oct. 19

Week 9: vs Navy, Oct. 26

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs Florida State, Nov. 9

Week 12: Virginia, Nov. 16

Week 13: vs Army, Nov. 23

Week 14: @ USC, Nov. 30

Who will be Texas A&M's starting QB against Notre Dame?

Conner Weigman will be Texas A&M's starting quarterback in the Week 1 game against Notre Dame. He was named the starting quarterback by Jimbo Fisher last season but suffered a season-ending injury midway. He will once again take the role in 2024 under Mike Elko.

Who will be Notre Dame’s starting QB against Texas A&M?

Riley Leonard will start at quarterback for Notre Dame in the season-opening game against Texas A&M. The dual-threat quarterback played the last three seasons at Duke and transferred to South Bend this offseason. He has the responsibility of adequately replacing Sam Hartman.

Texas A&M Aggies Fan? Check out the latest Texas A&M Aggies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी