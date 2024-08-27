How to Watch Texas A&M vs Notre Dame game - Time, Channel, TV schedule, Aug. 31 | College Football Week 1

Notre Dame opens the 2024 college football season on the road against Texas A&M. Marcus Freeman’s team will travel to College Station to face a new-look Aggies under the leadership of Mike Elko.

The Fighting Irish are looking to secure a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff this season and will be out to set the tone against the Aggies. On the flip side, Texas A&M is looking to perform beyond the odds, and an upset against Notre Dame can get that on track.

Here's a look at the television schedule for the Week 1 game.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame

The Week 1 game between Texas A&M and Notre Dame will be televised live to national audiences on ABC. Fans can also live stream the actions from Kyle Field on FuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

TV Network: ABC

Texas A&M 2024 schedule

Week 1:Notre Dame, Aug. 31

Week 2: McNeese, Sept. 7

Week 3: @ Florida, Sept. 14

Week 4: Bowling, Sept. 21

Week 5: vs Arkansas, Sept. 28

Week 6: Missouri, Oct. 5

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: @ Mississippi State, Oct. 19

Week 9: vs LSU, Oct. 26

Week 10: @ South Carolina, Nov. 2

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: New Mexico State, Nov. 16

Week 13: @ Auburn, Nov. 23

Week 14: Texas, Nov. 30

Notre Dame 2024 schedule

Week 1: @ Texas A&M, Aug. 31

Week 2: NIU, Sept. 7

Week 3: @ Purdue, Sept. 14

Week 4: Miami (OH), Sept. 21

Week 5: Louisville, Sept. 28

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Stanford, Oct. 12

Week 8: @ Georgia Tech, Oct. 19

Week 9: vs Navy, Oct. 26

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs Florida State, Nov. 9

Week 12: Virginia, Nov. 16

Week 13: vs Army, Nov. 23

Week 14: @ USC, Nov. 30

Who will be Texas A&M's starting QB against Notre Dame?

Conner Weigman will be Texas A&M's starting quarterback in the Week 1 game against Notre Dame. He was named the starting quarterback by Jimbo Fisher last season but suffered a season-ending injury midway. He will once again take the role in 2024 under Mike Elko.

Who will be Notre Dame’s starting QB against Texas A&M?

Riley Leonard will start at quarterback for Notre Dame in the season-opening game against Texas A&M. The dual-threat quarterback played the last three seasons at Duke and transferred to South Bend this offseason. He has the responsibility of adequately replacing Sam Hartman.

