The Texas Longhorns face their most important challenge of the season since Week 2 when they defeated Alabama. The Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners in a clash that could prove decisive in the Big 12's title race.

Both teams are currently undefeated, with Steve Sarkisian's men having won a pair of high-end encounters against ranked opponents in Alabama and Kansas. This will also be the last encounter between the teams as members of the Big 12, as both schools will transition into the SEC next season.

What channel is Texas vs. Oklahoma on today?

You can watch the game on ABC. ABC can be streamed through their app, Directv+, FuboTV, Sling Blue, Hulu Live TV, or YouTubeTV.

Texas vs. Oklahoma start time

The game is scheduled to start at noon, Eastern Time on Saturday, October 7. The game will be played at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Who's the favorite?

The Longhorns are slight favorites here by 5.5 points. While Texas won the previous clash in the 2022 encounter, Oklahoma was on a four-game winning streak up until that point. The Sooners are also No. 3 in top-scoring offense and defense this year.

The signal callers of both schools are having top-end seasons, with Quinn Ewers throwing for 1,358 yards and 10 touchdowns and Dillon Gabriel throwing for 1,593 yards and 15 touchdowns. They also have 5 and 4 rushing respectively.

In Week 5 the Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, in their second encounter with a ranked opponent of this season. They prevailed 40-14, as they scored 27 points in the second half.

Ewers threw for 325 yards with one touchdown pass and an interception. He also recorded two rushing touchdowns, with a spectacular 30-yard dash touchdown. As such, they are currently ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Oklahoma defeated the Iowa State Cowboys 50-20, with Dillon Gabriel throwing for 366 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. He also recorded two rushing touchdowns. The Sooners came out firing, scoring 21 points in the first quarter alone, and are now ranked 12th in the nation.