The Georgia Bulldogs are currently on top of the college football world, as they are ranked No. 1 in the country going into Week 4. The back-to-back 2021 and 2022 champions are currently 3-0 and overcame their most difficult task of the year in Week 3 when they defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks took the lead in the first half, but the team that came out for the second half looked like the Bulldogs of old. Kirby Smart's men put a second-half performance to remember as they scored 24 unanswered points.

While quarterback Carson Beck didn't score any touchdowns, he did throw for a respectable 269 yards. Georgia's running game was strong, with 189 yards and three rushing touchdowns. The Bulldogs could improve their third down efficiency as they only got to first down in five of 13 opportunities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The UAB Blazers season, on the other hand, hasn't been too good in so far as they're 1-2. They opened the year with a victory over NC A&T in Week 1, which was followed by consecutive defeats to GA Southern and Louisiana in weeks 2 and 3.

In Week 3, their quarterback Jacob Zeno had a bad game with 280 yards and one touchdown, but two interceptions. Their biggest flaw was their inability to stop the Louisiana running game, to which they surrendered 305 yards.

What channel is the Georgia vs. UAB game on?

The game will air through ESPN2, and you can stream it through the ESPN app. You can stream the game through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

When and where is Georgia vs. UAB?

The game will be held on Saturday, September 23, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

When is the game scheduled to start?

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who's the favorite?

There is no way that UAB pulls this upset, they have nowhere near the quality to compete even for one quarter. The Bulldogs are the best team in the nation, and accordingly, a 42.5-point favorite.