The Wisconsin Badgers lost their ranked status in Week 2 after their game against Washington State 31-22. They are currently 2-1 and come into Week 4 on a high as they won handily their Week 3 encounter versus the Georgia Southern Eagles 35-14. Wisconsin lost a significant number of yards in their last game, as they surrendered 88 yards to 8 penalties.

The Badgers weren't the best at defending against the passing game, as they lost 383 yards versus Georgia Southern on Week 3. Their quarterback, Tanner Mordecai, threw for 236 yards but without any touchdowns. All of their points came through the running game, with a strong showing of 207 yards and four touchdowns.

Purdue is also 2-1. They won their first two games against Fresno State and Virginia Tech, but lost in Week 3 to Syracuse. Their quarterback, Hudson Card, threw for 323 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and their running game was almost non-existent as they only recorded 80 yards.

Their defense wasn't strong against the running game of Syracuse, as they allowed 271 yards. Purdue shot itself on the foot, losing 127 yards to 11 penalties throughout the game.

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Purdue on?

The game will air on Fox Sports 1. You can stream the game through DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and Vidgo.

when and where are the wisconsin and Purdue playing?

It will be held on Friday, September 22nd, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

When is the game scheduled to start?

The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who's the favorite?

The Badgers are the favorites and should easily dispose of Purdue. While the Badgers lost their ranked status earlier in the season, they are still far better than Purdue.

While Purdue is playing at home, they haven't recorded any home victory on the year and the Badgers shouldn't find Ross-Ade Stadium an intimidating venue. Tyler Mordacai, though not an incredible quarterback, is a reliable passer and shoulnd't find many issues in Week 4.

Who will be the starting QB for the Wisconsin and Who will be the starting QB for the Purdue

Tanner Mordecai will be the starting QB for Wisconsin and Hudson Card for Purdue