How will the Pac-12 look in 2024? Looking at Teresa Gould's torn powerhouse as conference realignment kickstarts again

The Pac-12 Conference has a new commissioner in Teresa Gould, With conference realignment season happening right now, there's going to need to be an emphasis on the Conference of Champions acquiring new programs.

At the moment, only the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Huskies are members of the conference heading into the 2024 college football season, which makes things tough.

However, they are in a good position and could attract some programs with a new commissioner and an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff by winning the conference.

Right now, things are going to be very intriguing, but there could be a potential merger with a conference like the Mountain West that could come into play for the Pac-12 to improve their ranks.

With the issues surrounding the Atlantic Coast Conference, it's not out of the question that some teams would join the new and improved Conference of Champions.

Things are going to begin to look really different for the conference, so commissioner Teresa Gould has her work cut out for her when she takes over on March 1.

What can the Pac-12 do to get more programs in the conference?

The Pac-12 Conference is in rebuild mode and could step up and create a significant Power Five conference with realignment.

Depending on if the conference wants to expand across the continental United States, there are options with programs like Florida State and Clemson to become the head of the conference.

The Conference of Champions has a lineage of success, so getting a handful of members could sweeten the deal. With media rights deals ready to be explored, the new teams joining would get a larger share of the pie. That also helps programs that are in Group of Five conferences to experience the Power Five scheduling and benefits.

Commissioner Teresa Gould has connections and should work the phone to land some frustrated programs to join a conference where they could compete for a national championship right away with an automatic bid.

