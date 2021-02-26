Howard Bisons vs Delaware State Hornets Prediction and Match Preview - Feb 27, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Delaware State Hornets and the Howard Bisons are ready to kick off their spring seasons with a meeting this weekend. Both Delaware State and the Howard Bisons will be looking to improve on their 2019 season in which they had an identical (2-10) record.

Howard hasn't won their opening game of the season since upsetting UNLV on the road in 2017. They will look to break the streak of losses this weekend against the Delaware State Hornets.

Howard Bisons vs Delaware State Hornets Head-to-Head

Delaware State Hornets

One of the two wins that the Howard Bisons football team recorded last season was in fact against the Delaware State Hornets. Over the past four meetings between the two teams, Howard has a 4-0 edge. The past three meetings between Howard and Delaware State have not been close.

The Howard Bisons have outscored the Delaware State Hornets 131-45 in the last three meetings.

Howard Bisons vs Delaware State Hornets Team News | FCS Football

Both the Howard Bisons and Delaware State Hornets are led by two athletic quarterbacks. The Howard Bisons quarterback Quinton Williams threw for 942 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. Quinton Williams added 219 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Tylik Bethea leads the Hornets into the spring season. The sophomore quarterback from Staten Island, New York had a great freshman year. Bethea threw for over 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns. Tylik Bethea netted just 65 rushing yards for two rushing touchdowns.

With both quarterbacks coming off great seasons. Both the Hornets and Bisons defenses will have their hands full on Saturday.

Howard vs Delaware State Projected Starters

Howard Bisons:

-- QB: Quinton Williams

-- RB: Josiah Crute

-- WR: A'Jae Boyd, Justin Dooley, Dashawn Simon

-- TE: Malik Hyatt

Delaware State Hornets:

-- QB: Tylik Bethea

-- RB: Thomas Bertrand-Hudon

-- WR: Kwannah Kollie, Bizzet Woodley, Trey Gross

-- TE: Austin Gretencord

Howard Bisons vs Delaware State Hornets Predictions

Howard has had great success against the Delaware State Hornets. They are going to lean heavily on their defense that forced two interceptions in last year's meeting.

Prediction: Howard 24, Delaware State 21