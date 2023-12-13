Howard vs. Florida A&M Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec 16 | Cricket Celebration Bowl

The Cricket Celebration Bowl is getting closer, and we will see the Howard Bison and the Florida A&M Rattlers battle it out on Saturday afternoon.

The Bison (6-5) led the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and barely were bowl eligible with six wins. They ended the regular season on a two-game winning streak after a 14-7 home win against the Morgan State Bears on November 18.

The Rattlers (11-1) dominated throughout the regular season and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship. Florida A&M ended the regular season on a 10-game winning streak after a 35-14 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers back on December 2.

Howard vs. Florida A&M game details

Fixture: Howard Bison (6-5) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (11-1)

Date and Time: Saturday, December 16 at 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Howard vs. Florida A&M betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Howard Bison +6.5 (-115) Over 48.5 (-112) +180 Florida A&M Rattlers -6.5 (-107) Under 48.5 (-112) -225

Howard vs. Florida A&M picks

The Howard Bison have not been that strong of an offensive team throughout the season as they are currently tied for 110th in the nation with 28.7 points per game scored.

Senior quarterback Quinton Williams played very well under center as he finished 178-of-298 (59.7 completion percentage) for 2,158 yards, with 16 passing touchdowns as well as four interceptions.

The Florida A&M Rattlers have been doing a little better than Howard but still are not doing as well as you'd like to see. They are currently tied for 76th in the nation with 31.5 points per game.

Senior quarterback Jeremy Moussa has been laying well, despite dealing with accuracy issues. He is currently 195-of-338 (57.7 completion percentage) for 2,604 yards with 19 passing touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.

In terms of which team should control this game, expect the Florida A&M Rattlers to cover the spread. They have shown the ability to absolutely dominate, specifically on the defensive side of the field. Looking at the defenses in the previous five games, Howard is giving up 17.4 points per game while Florida A&M is allowing just 11.2 points per game down the stretch.

Howard is a good team but Florida A&M is going to be even better with the more recent game. Expect the Florida A&M Rattlers to win by at least a full possession and walk away with the win in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Howard vs. Florida A&M key injuries

Howard Bison

No injuries to report

Florida A&M Rattlers

No injuries to report

