Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is one of the very few coaches with multiple victories against Nick Saban. Over the years, a mutual respect has bloomed between the pair.

Freeze's daughter, Ragan Freeze Reynolds, shared a testimony of the respect between the pair. She did so with an Instagram repost of a picture of the two coaches having a lively conversation. This comes before the Auburn Tigers face off against the Crimson Tide in Iron Bowl #88.

She captioned the repost on her stories with these words:

"Feels like a dream."

The shared history of Hugh Freeze and Nick Saban

Nick Saban and the Auburn Tigers coach, Hugh Freeze have done battle in the SEC for years and each has victories over the other to point to.

Freeze became the first coach to beat Nick Saban in back-to-back seasons in the SEC when he was the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. He also won two of the last three clashes of the pair, a rarity in itself.

At the start of the season, Freeze addressed the support given to him by Nick Saban during his time out of the game after he resigned from the Ole Miss job. This was after he was found guilty of numerous recruitment violations.

“When I went through my two years out of the game, he was one of the biggest encouragers that I had, so I can’t lose the respect I have there. But, at the same time, I want to beat him. I want to measure ourselves against the gold standard,” Freeze detailed.

Nick Saban was complimentary of Hugh Freeze during his weekly news conference before the Iron Bowl.

"He's, to me, one of the best offensive coaches in the country in terms of taking the personnel and the players he has and doing what he needs to do to help them be successful. They present a lot of multiples that give you problems to try and stay gap sound against the run and they've done a good job all year with it," Saban said.

"So our players are going to have to be zeroed in on making the adjustments that we need to make and I'm sure we'll probably see something different in the game than what we practiced, so I think Hugh's one of the best, most difficult preparations that we have when we play against his offenses," Saban added.

An Auburn win against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl would go a long way to repairing Hugh Freeze's tattered reputation with the Tigers fans after an underwhelming 6-5 season.