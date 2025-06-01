"I have 4 Napier family nights": When Billy Napier revealed his unique strategy to build rapport among Florida players in offseason

Billy Napier has already begun preparation for his fourth season at Florida. Although he does not get to coach his players regularly in the offseason, he has a unique strategy to build rapport among the Gators' players.

In September, Napier appeared on the "All Pro Dad" podcast and said that he designates some days to spend with them away from the training facility.

"And I just finalized during training camp this year," Napier said. "I have four, what I call 'Napier family nights,' where on our reload days, I commit to being out of the building at a certain time. And we plan something to be together, because training camp can turn into a blender if you don't watch out, right?"

Napier began the offseason bonding exercise in 2024, and it seems to have already reaped rewards.

Last season, Florida posted an 8-5 (4-4 Southeastern Conference) record, which included a win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Gators' eight wins were the most in a season since Napier took over as coach in 2022.

Napier started his head coaching journey at Louisiana in 2018. He posted a 40-12 record in four seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns before he was hired by Florida.

Billy Napier likely to use DJ Lagway as Florida's starting QB for 2025 season

Florida Gators HC Billy Napier - Source: Getty

Billy Napier is likely to name DJ Lagway as Florida's QB1 for the 2025 season. The quarterback, who will enter his sophomore campaign, made a strong impression in his first season when he served as the backup of Graham Mertz.

Since Mertz moved on to the NFL, Lagway is in pole position to get the starting role.

Lagway completed 115 of his 192 passes for 1,915 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 101 yards on 51 carries, posting a 6-1 record as a starter.

Some have tipped Lagway as a potential Heisman Trophy winner, and it will be interesting to see how Napier develops the talented signal-caller.

