"I was able to block for Will": Ohio State TE recalls contribution in game-sealing play against Penn State

The Ohio State Buckeyes are attempting to win the national championship as this is the third time that have reached the national championship game since the College Football Playoff began in 2014. The program is preparing for Monday's game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and its social media team is reflecting on the season.

While discussing "Buckeye Moments" on Ohio State's X account on Thursday, Gee Scott Jr. explained his favorite play of the season.

"Favorite play? That last playoff (game) with Penn State," Scott said. "Just all the commotion that went into it, just for us to pick up that last first down and seal the game. I was able to block for Will (Howard) to get that last first down that ultimately led us to win the game. It was just a pretty cool moment, it was exciting. Again, just because of all the work you put in to get to those moments."

The senior tight end has played well and has had a career year. Scott has recorded 26 catches for 249 yards (9.6 yards per catch) with a pair of touchdown receptions.

What are the odds for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame national championship game?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been playing at an incredible level despite being the No. 8-ranked in the College Football Playoff. Since the matchup has become official, the odds are getting closer to even.

The odds opened with the Buckeyes as 9.5-point favorites. However, it has dropped by 1.5 points and it is now Ohio State -8. The moneyline has remained relatively steady. It opened at -400 odds (bet $100 to win $25) and now at -380 (bet $100 to win $26.32).

For the total, this game opened at 46.5 points with the under slightly favored. It has decreased to 45.5 points with the over favored as of Thursday afternoon, about 100 hours before kickoff.

