"I believe at the age of 7": Deion Sanders recalls exact moment when he first realized Sheduer Sanders could make it big

Deion Sanders isn't dwelling on the Colorado Buffaloes' 4-8 record from last year. Spring Training is in full swing, and Sanders has his sights set on a triumphant debut in the Big 12 conference.

Meanwhile, he also said a few things about his son, Shedeur Sanders. In a recent interview by Sports Illustrated, he was questioned about when he realized his son’s quarterback caliber. The interviewer asked him:

“When in Shedeur did you see, not only that he was your kid, that you were proud to be coaching him, but he could be you know a big time college football quarterback and then maybe eventually an NFL quarterback?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Coach Prime" answered saying that he knew from Shedeur’s young age that the qualities he had resonated with that of a quarterback. Sanders also mentioned Shedeur’s character in the game as well as in his life:

“From the time that he first played quarterback. I believe at age of seven, I saw it," Sanders said. "He was a bonafide leader, he was a way maker, he was very supportive of his teammates, he made sure even in their weaknesses, he tried to put them in their proper position.

"This guy was checking off and changing plays at seven years old man. So, I’ve always seen that somewhat in his character as well as in his game,” Sanders added in the same interview with Sports Illustrated.

Shedeur Sanders is NFL-ready, says Deion Sanders

The Buffaloes' starting quarterback opted to stay in college for another year. But according to "Coach Prime", he could have been a hot commodity in the NFL draft this very year:

"Shedeur – let's just get this straight. Let's get the elephant in the room. Shedeur would have been a high draft pick this year," Sanders said.

Deion Sanders cited his own extensive network of contacts within the league – a network built across his illustrious 14-year NFL career. He emphasized that his knowledge comes from years spent rubbing shoulders with NFL owners like Jerry Jones and Arthur Blank, as well as league commissioner Roger Goodell:

"I know some people in the game," he said pointedly. "So, when I speak, I'm not just throwing stuff out of my head,” Sanders added.

Shedeur Sanders had a great season, however, USC Trojans' Caleb Williams is currently the favorite to be selected as the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL draft.

Do you think Shadeur Sanders would have been a high draft pick in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.