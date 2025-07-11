"I don't believe in whining & crying": When Kirby Smart opened up on idolizing Nick Saban to deal with coaching burnouts

Kirby Smart worked under Nick Saban as an assistant for 11 years across three different programs: LSU, the Miami Dolphins, and Alabama. While Smart has now gone on to establish himself as one of the best head coaches in the country at Georgia, he has often credited Saban for his success.
In March 2024, Smart appeared on Josh Pate's "Pate State Speaker Series" and discussed why he chooses not to cry about the coaching burnouts that come with the job.
"I'm not here to complain as a person that makes a lot of money in this business, as a person who has had to reach out and touch a lot of lives," Smart said (Timestamp: 6:14). I don't believe whining and crying. But I do believe in doing things the best way possible."
Smart then touched upon his idolization of Saban.
"I give Nick (Saban) a lot of credit," Smart said (6:40). "Nick was very impactful for my career, but every meeting I sat in with him on his staff or as a head coach in the SEC for eight years where we shared seats and shared ideas, he was always in pursuit of what was best for the student-atheltes. And that doesn't necessarily mean highest-paid or most money, overall, it's what's gonna allow someone else more success in the rest of their life."
Saban retired from coaching in January 2024. However, he seems to have left a lasting impression on Smart, who will enter his 10th year at Georgia in the 2025 season.
Kirby Smart vs Nick Saban H2H coaching record
In their head-to-head matchups as head coaches, Nick Saban holds a 4-1 advantage over Kirby Smart.
Saban's Alabama got the better of Smart's Bulldogs in two SEC Championship games and a national championship game. However, Smart earned his only victory against Saban's Tide in the 2022 national championship game.
Saban won seven national titles during his career, one at LSU and six at Alabama. Meanwhile, Smart has won two national titles at Georgia.
