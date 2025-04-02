“I had a blast”: Hugh Freeze opens up about supporting Bruce Pearl and Co. in Atlanta

Hugh Freeze has been the head coach of the Auburn Tigers football team since 2023. The coach guided the Tigers to a 5-7 record in the 2024-25 college football season.

The Auburn Tigers football team might be on an offseason break, but their basketball counterparts are hard at work to bring glory to the program. Hugh Freeze was one of the notable Auburn figures watching as the Tigers defeated the Michigan State Spartans to advance to the Final Four.

Following the game, Freeze said:

"I had a blast being it Atlanta for both the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, and just to see the way they are competing and representing Auburn.”

He continued:

"I’m thankful for Coach Bruce Pearl and his friendship. Happy as heck for him, his family & his players.”

Hugh Freeze is set to fly to San Antonio to support the Tigers basketball team in the Final Four. He believes that the whole program would benefit from it.

The Tigers put up a dominant performance against the Spartans in the Elite Eight. They were boosted by a stellar outing by Johni Broome. Broome played through a right arm injury and ended the game with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Next up is a date with the Florida Gators.

Who will be Hugh Freeze's starting quarterback in 2025?

The Auburn Tigers have quite the quarterback battle on their hands heading into the spring scrimmage sessions. Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold and Deuce Knight are aiming for the role.

According to Athlon Sports, Arnold is the favorite to start for the Tigers in Week 1. The former Sooners quarterback played in ten games for his former team in 2024 and was one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

On the other hand, there's five-star freshman quarterback Deuce Knight. On3 Sports ranked Knight as the fifth-best QB in his recruiting class. He's considered Auburn's future QB1 but remains in contention to be the program's Week 1 starter in the 2025 college football season.

The Auburn Tigers start their season with a game against the Baylor Bears. They'll look to improve on their forgettable 2-6 record against SEC teams from the 2024 season.

