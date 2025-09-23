"I can roll out of bed and do that": Deion Sanders opens up on the game that proved football was in his blood

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders played baseball and football from 1989 to 2001 before concentrating full-time on the latter in 2001 until his retirement in 2005.

Ad

When asked about which sport he loves the most, Sanders is proud to say football. This was proven in Monday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce.

Sanders guested on the show and discussed various matters, mostly related to football and being a two-sport athlete. Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce asked Coach Prime which sport he loves the most, and he answered it without hesitation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Football. I can roll out of bed and do that," Sanders said (Timestamp: 33:27). "I remember we lost in the playoffs on a Wednesday night. We were playing the Los Angeles Rams that Thursday night."

Ad

Trending

Ad

"I remember going out there starting and they were tearing this other corner up. I don't even know who it was. I said, 'Look, man. Get out. Get in. Call cover to kick to him.' I got my side on the backside. We good. That's how we going to do this play."

Sanders also debunked the myth that he ran the 40-yard sprint and kept running until he was out of the building. He clarified that he ran the distance in 4.2 seconds.

Ad

Colorado Buffaloes head into clash with No. 25 BYU in good spirits

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes are looking to stretch their winning streak to two games, as they host No. 25 BYU (3-0) at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Sept. 27.

The Buffaloes (2-2, 0-1 in Big 12) will host the Cougars days after beating Wyoming 37-20. Coach Prime and his wards accumulated 497 total yards, including 304 passing yards in a game that was ultimately decided in the second quarter where Colorado strung up 21 points and limited the Cowboys to a field goal.

Ad

Quarterback Kayden Salter returned to his initial role as starter, completing 18 of 28 passes for 304 yards, with three touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards and scored a rushing TD in the crucial moments of the game to seal the win for the Buffaloes.

The BYU Cougars, meanwhile, are coming off a 34-13 win over East Carolina on Saturday. It is the Big 12 season-opener for the Cougars, who ran over their opponents by an average of 38 points.

Ad

Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier is BYU's heart and soul this season, completing 42 of 63 passes for 518 yards, with four touchdowns. Bachmeier ran for 65 yards in the first three games and had four rushing TDs to his credit. He'll be complimented by LJ Martin, who has already accumulated 342 yards in 40 carries and one TD.

Kickoff for the Colorado-BYU game is set at 10:15 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place