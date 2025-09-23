"I can roll out of bed and do that": Deion Sanders opens up on the game that proved football was in his blood

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders played baseball and football from 1989 to 2001 before concentrating full-time on the latter in 2001 until his retirement in 2005.
When asked about which sport he loves the most, Sanders is proud to say football. This was proven in Monday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce.
Sanders guested on the show and discussed various matters, mostly related to football and being a two-sport athlete. Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce asked Coach Prime which sport he loves the most, and he answered it without hesitation.
"Football. I can roll out of bed and do that," Sanders said (Timestamp: 33:27). "I remember we lost in the playoffs on a Wednesday night. We were playing the Los Angeles Rams that Thursday night."
"I remember going out there starting and they were tearing this other corner up. I don't even know who it was. I said, 'Look, man. Get out. Get in. Call cover to kick to him.' I got my side on the backside. We good. That's how we going to do this play."
Sanders also debunked the myth that he ran the 40-yard sprint and kept running until he was out of the building. He clarified that he ran the distance in 4.2 seconds.
Colorado Buffaloes head into clash with No. 25 BYU in good spirits
Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes are looking to stretch their winning streak to two games, as they host No. 25 BYU (3-0) at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Sept. 27.
The Buffaloes (2-2, 0-1 in Big 12) will host the Cougars days after beating Wyoming 37-20. Coach Prime and his wards accumulated 497 total yards, including 304 passing yards in a game that was ultimately decided in the second quarter where Colorado strung up 21 points and limited the Cowboys to a field goal.
Quarterback Kayden Salter returned to his initial role as starter, completing 18 of 28 passes for 304 yards, with three touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards and scored a rushing TD in the crucial moments of the game to seal the win for the Buffaloes.
The BYU Cougars, meanwhile, are coming off a 34-13 win over East Carolina on Saturday. It is the Big 12 season-opener for the Cougars, who ran over their opponents by an average of 38 points.
Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier is BYU's heart and soul this season, completing 42 of 63 passes for 518 yards, with four touchdowns. Bachmeier ran for 65 yards in the first three games and had four rushing TDs to his credit. He'll be complimented by LJ Martin, who has already accumulated 342 yards in 40 carries and one TD.
Kickoff for the Colorado-BYU game is set at 10:15 p.m. ET.
