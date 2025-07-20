"I don’t think you can fall asleep" - When Nick Saban went back to work immediately after Alabama trounced Ohio State in national championship game

During his 17-year tenure as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban cemented himself as perhaps the greatest coach in the history of the sport.

Winning six national championships at the school was a major achievement, and this was due to the work ethic that Saban created at Alabama.

The 2021 national championship was his last, but instead of taking time off to celebrate his team's success from the season, Saban was already planning how to win another. Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2021, Saban said:

"I don't think you can fall asleep at the switch for a minute if you want to try to do it the right way for your players and your program."

After winning the 2021 national championship, Saban immediately focused on building the roster for the upcoming season. In fact, the process began even before the national championship was played.

His dedication to the program, ensuring it was always the strongest and most competitive it could be, was a hallmark of Saban's time with Alabama. One cannot deny that it worked, with the Crimson Tide regularly in contention for a national championship and the SEC title.

Their 2020 season was perfect. After a minor stumble in 2019 (finishing 11-2 and missing the College Football Playoff in a season that was dominated by Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers), Alabama came back strong.

The Crimson Tide went undefeated in a regular season featuring only their fellow SEC teams, only scoring less than 40 points in one game. They advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals as the top seed, dismantling the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31-14, to reach the National Championship game against Ohio State.

Like every other game Alabama played that year, it was a cakewalk for the Crimson Tide, winning 52-24.

After that season, Saban could have easily taken some time off. They had proven that they were the best, and this success would likely continue in the coming years. However, he moved quickly to make plans to defend the title.

Could Nick Saban lead Alabama to another national championship the following season?

Before the 2021 season, Alabama lost a number of key players who helped them dominate the prior season, most notably wide receiver DeVontae Smith and quarterback Mac Jones. However, they were replaced by Bryce Young and Jameson Williams. Additionally, the 2021 recruitment class brought in the likes of future quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and star player Kool-Aid McKinstry to Tuscaloosa.

Despite the roster changes, the level of success did not change on the field. Alabama made another national championship game after a 13-1 season.

However, the Crimson Tide were unsuccessful this time, losing to the Georgia Bulldogs (who would become the dominant force in the SEC for the next couple of years).

This would be Saban's last trip to the national championship game as a coach, as he retired after the 2024 Rose Bowl defeat to the Michigan Wolverines.

