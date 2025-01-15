“I don’t wanna hold Arch (Manning) back": When Steve Sarkisian weighed in on the quarterback competition at Texas

The Texas Longhorns had a quarterback competition ahead of the 2023 season. Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning battled for the QB1 slot during training camp, and coach Steve Sarkisian weighed his options.

"Quinn has an entire year of a head start," the Longhorns coach said. "But I don't wanna hold Arch back; I want to see how far he can take this thing and what it could look like."

Ewers eventually won the competition and starred as the Longhorns reached the college football semifinals before losing to the Washington Huskies.

How did Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning perform for Texas in 2024?

Quinn Ewers retained his spot as the Longhorns' starting quarterback for the 2024 college football season, and Arch Manning was his primary backup. Ewers was a solid presence for the Longhorns, who made it all the way to the semifinals of the expanded College Football Playoff before being bounced by the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Longhorns QB1 amassed a stat line of 3,472 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He recorded a career-high in touchdowns despite playing fewer games than in 2023 due to injury.

Arch Manning stepped up in Ewers's absence. In just two starts, Manning recorded 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for his efforts on Sept. 16. Furthermore, Manning showcased his elite rushing ability, amassing four rushing touchdowns.

What's next for Arch Manning?

After three years of Quinn Ewers occupying the role, Arch Manning is expected to be the new QB1 for the Texas Longhorns. Manning has waited patiently for his chance, and it's almost certain that Steve Sarkisian will entrust him with the keys to the program.

The dual-threat star will start his QB1 journey in 2025 and have some huge shoes to fill. Ewers represented the Texas Longhorns with class and guided them to consecutive CFP semifinals. Thus, that'll be the minimum standard for the youngest member of the Manning football dynasty.

There will be a lot of eyes on Manning from when he takes his first snap in the 2025 season. Scouts will analyze his every move as they predict whether he'll be the third member of the Manning family to be selected with the first pick in the NFL draft.

