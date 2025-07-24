"I got the gray hairs, I got the balding head": Stanford GM Andrew Luck hilariously reveals biggest risks of NIL negotiations at ACC Media Days

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 24, 2025 15:59 GMT
Stanford v Oregon - Source: Getty
Stanford GM Andrew Luck hilariously reveals biggest risks of NIL negotiations at ACC Media Days (image credit: getty)

Andrew Luck is settling into his role as the general manager of the Stanford Cardinal. It is his first administrative role since retiring from the NFL before the 2019 season.

Stanford is Luck's alma mater, and he enjoyed a stellar college football career with the Cardinal. However, the collegiate landscape is significantly different from when he played for Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw.

Luck attended the ACC Media Days on Wednesday. When asked about NIL, the college football Hall of Famer pointed to his head. Luck approached the subject in a lighthearted manner.

"I got the grey hairs," Luck said. "I got the balding head from NIL negotiations."
He has been on the recruiting trail throughout the offseason. It's different from when Luck was playing, when boosters weren't the norm and schools couldn't openly pay its athletes. However, with the the House vs. NCAA settlement, there's bound to be longer NIL negotiations for programs looking to compete at the highest level.

What's next for Andrew Luck and Stanford?

Andrew Luck became the Stanford Cardinal's first general manager in November. The Cardinal legend has been busy since, firing Troy Taylor and hiring Frank Reich in his place on an interim basis. Luck has also been busy recruiting players via the transfer portal and high school pathway for the upcoming seasons.

Luck is one of the most popular players who has played for Stanford. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in 2011). Luck was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022 for his Cardinal heroics.

Luck has quite the task ahead of him in his first full season as the program's general manager. It posted a 3-9 (26 ACC) record last year, and was one of the worst teams in the conference.

Luck and the Stanford will look to start the 2025 season with a bang. They'll open their campaign with an away matchup against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Other notable matchups are against BYU, SMU, Miami and North Carolina.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
