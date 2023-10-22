“I Hate Tennessee” Alabama fan: A look back at the viral video from 2007

How much do you think any Alabama fan would resent Tennessee? You may be unable to guess until you see the popular video of an Alabama fan repeating the words “I hate Tennessee.”

In 2007, a Alabama Crimson Tide fan named Irvin Carney granted an interview that went viral. Carney repeatedly stated that he hated Tennessee, along with reasons for his hatred. Some of the reasons cited by Carney included that Tennessee is “lowdown, dirty, and some snitches.” Furthermore, he expressed his hatred for former Tennessee football head coach Phillip Fulmer.

The video has had a far-reaching cultural impact on Alabama and the “Third Sunday in October” rivalry. One of the influences of the video on the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry is how it has been played annually during Tennessee Hate Week in Alabama.

Why has the video resonated so much with Alabama fans?

One may be wondering why the video has become so popular among Alabama fans. One reasonable answer would be that the video is a reflection of the deep-seated animosity many Crimson Tide fans have for Tennessee. The rivalry between the two teams is one of the fiercest rivalries in college football.

Carney referred to some of the hottest points in the rivalries in the video. For instance, the former head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers was one of the NCAA's secret witnesses against Alabama during a recruitment scandal in 2002.

Years later, Carney would express his surprise at the reaction the video had gotten among Alabama fans and beyond. According to Carney, he was simply a passionate Alabama football fan. He said:

“I was just being a fan. I was just talking about how much I hate Tennessee.”

Although the video is considered offensive by many, the University of Alabama graduate stated that he doesn’t regret anything he said. He said:

“I’m an Alabama fan. That’s what we do. We hate Tennessee.”

If there’s anything the video has achieved, it is further deepening the rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee. Although Alabama is the undisputed leader of the rivalry, the Volunteers remain its biggest nemesis in college football. They have beaten Alabama more than any other team in college football.

Irvin Carney’s interview may be well over 15 years ago. However, the video has lent him a folk-legendary status among fans of the Crimson Tide. That day in 2007, as he ranted on about why he hated Tennessee, he became a mouthpiece for generations of Crimson Tide fans that are to come.