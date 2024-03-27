"I just know he’s gonna cry when he gets sacked": CFB world roasts projected no. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams for pink nail paint and phone cover 

The USC women's basketball team received the support of fellow Trojan Caleb Williams during a recent game of March Madness. The player was spotted in the stands wearing an eye-catching array of pink accessories, sparking significant attention. Williams is widely expected to be the first overall pick of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

He was seen using pink nail paint, a pink phone case, a pink wallet, and a somewhat pink lip gloss. While certainly progressive, the fashion choices did polarize fans of a historically highly masculine sport like football.

The Chicago Bears are expected to pick Williams in April, and this fans expects him to break the hearts of their fanbase:

Many expect him to be a historically important bust:

Even the comments praising him seem to be more sarcastic than anything else:

Some did state that he will not only succeed but consider him to have Hall of Fame potential:

Haters gonna hate, winners gonna win:

It isn't about what you wear, but about how you play and Caleb Williams is certainly able to play:

There's an agreement that whatever the bad press around Williams, you can't pass on him:

Packers fans want him to fail:

While some comments did border on bigotry, for some it's about the fact that he allegedly won't be able to fit into an NFL locker room:

For others, if he wins that's more than enough:

Others think he's no leader:

Someone kindly reminded people, that there's a generational divide:

Bigotry much?:

Bears GM on the future of Caleb Williams if he joins the franchise

With the almost certainty that Chicago will draft Caleb Williams, there's been some speculation as to whether it would be the right place for him. Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III is one of those to call that into question, citing the experiences of Justin Fields as a precedent.

Recently Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed these comments on the Pat McAfee show, stating:

"It p----s me off a little bit to be honest with you because we were hired to break a cycle, the same thing when I was in Kansas City — Coach [Andy] Reid, all of us were brought there to break a cycle, and we did. And no one talks about those days anymore. It's all about what they are right now. So, I really believe we are about to break this cycle and get this city in a really good situation and win a lot of games. the past is the past. I don’t worry about that at all. It’s about where we’re going."