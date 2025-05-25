"I liked him": When Nick Saban shared intriguing story of Steve Sarkisian hiring after brief USC stint

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has become a fan favorite as an analyst on ESPN's beloved "College GameDay" show after retiring last year. Saban had become the face of college basketball after seven national titles and for helping to mentor several elite coaches who sprouted from his coaching tree.

Ad

One of the coaches counted among Saban's success stories is Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian was an offensive analyst and the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator between 2017 and 2020 before taking the Texas job.

In a clip posted on the "AL.com" YouTube page in 2017, Saban discussed with reporters how he ended up hiring Sarkisian (0:05).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sark came in during fall camp just to visit and stayed with us for a week, and we spent some time together," Nick Saban said. "During that time, he watched practice. I asked for his observations. Before he left, he said he was supposed to do some TV work or something, and but he would really like to get involved in a program some place, and if there was any opportunity for him to do it here. And I liked I liked him."

Ad

Trending

Nick Saban further revealed that he held off on hiring Steve Sarkisian because Alabama's season-opener was against his former team, the USC Trojans, who had fired him in 2015.

"I told him, I said, 'There may be an opportunity for you do to do that here, but since we play USC first, I'd rather wait until after that game until we sort of do it, because I wouldn't want people to think that we're trying to bring you in to create some advantage or whatever,'" Saban said. "That's basically what we did. And I think he was helpful all year long, helping in the planning and assisting."

Ad

Ad

Steve Sarkisian credits Nick Saban for saving his career

Steve Sarkisian was fired from the USC Trojans in 2015 and he found his feet once again in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban. During a 2024 segment of "The Paul Finebaum Show," Sarkisian credited Saban for saving his job.

"I think the general fan sees Nick Saban as the straw hat flying at practice, the headset or the hands going on the sideline, or the press conference where he wants to just jump the one reporter for the question when in reality, he and Miss Terry are probably two of the most compassionate, forgiving people I've ever been associated with," Sarkisian said.

Ad

"I learned a lot of that from him. I had to learn a lot about myself from him in that way."

In three seasons in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban, Steve Sarkisian was part of an incredible 38-3 record with the Crimson Tide during which Alabama won three national titles. This paved the way for him to get the Texas Longhorns job in 2021. Sarkisian and Saban have maintained a cordial relationship with the former paying homage to the latter at last year's SEC media days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.