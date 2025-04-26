"I can't look away": College insider captures popular sentiment as Shedeur Sanders' snub makes NFL draft unmissable

Shedeur Sanders is still waiting to hear his name called. After three rounds and 102 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colorado QB remains undrafted. It’s a shocking turn for a player once considered a first-round lock.

College football analyst Josh Pate captured the growing buzz around the snub.

“They could throw day 3 of the draft on pay per view and I’d grab my dad’s credit card without hesitation,” he posted. “I can’t look away.”

It’s a feeling many fans share. Usually, day two of the draft doesn’t draw this much attention. But Shedeur’s fall has everyone watching.

Sanders entered the draft as one of the most recognized players, thanks in part to his father, Deion Sanders. He had a strong final season at Colorado, finishing eighth in the Heisman vote. But teams passed on him for names like Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe.

Questions about his arm strength, durability, and how he’d perform without his father coaching him may have played a role. He was sacked 94 times over the last two seasons, raising red flags for NFL teams. Still, few expected him to slide this far.

Sanders even seemed hopeful when the Giants traded up in the first round, but they picked Dart. On his brother, Shilo Sanders' Twitch stream, Shedeur said:

"God don't make mistakes. I got faith in God no matter what."

Fans and analysts remain glued to their screens. Sanders has turned into one of the most followed storylines of this year’s draft. And with day three approaching, all eyes are still on him.

President Donald Trump defends Shedeur Sanders

Former President Donald Trump isn’t holding back after Sanders went undrafted through the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Taking to Truth Social, Trump blasted NFL owners for letting the Colorado quarterback slide, calling them 'STUPID.'

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” Trump wrote. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart!”

Trump believes Sanders' pedigree should’ve been enough for teams to jump.

“Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness,” he added. “He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN.”

The post comes as Sanders, once projected to rival Cam Ward as the top QB, continues to slide. Teams like the Raiders and Saints passed early. Even the Steelers and Giants went in different directions.

