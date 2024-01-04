"I love you 84" - Ladd McConkey's GF shares snippets from Georgia WR's exciting CFB journey

Ladd McConkey has had a brilliant career in the world of college. The wide receiver arrived in Athens in 2020 as a three-star prospect, with not much expectations on him from many quarters. However, he’s gone on to have a noteworthy college career at Georgia against all odds.

Following McConkey's decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, his girlfriend, Sydney Horne, has come out to celebrate his illustrious career in college football. On her Instagram page, she shared a couple of adorable pictures of the wide receiver’s career at Georgia, captioning it:

“4 years & some insane accomplishments later. I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see you kill it at the next level. Go do the damn thing!! I’ll always be your biggest fan. I love you 84!!❤️”

Ladd McConkey was a late recruit by Georgia in the class of 2020. The wide receiver’s only offer prior to the Bulldogs’ was from Chattanooga. While he wasn't expected to have much impact on the program, he went on to play an important role in their two national championship victories under Kirby Smart.

Ladd McConkey NFL draft projection

Considering his eventful college football career, a significant number of NFL teams have likely included Ladd McConkey on their draft boards.

McConkey's exceptional route-running skills, reliable hands, and versatile alignment all point to the likelihood that he could swiftly become a focal point in an offense early in his professional career.

Even amid challenges with injuries this season, McConkey is anticipated to remain one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the 2024 draft. The Chatsworth, Georgia native is projected to be a Day 2 pick in the upcoming draft event.

Georgia's wide receiver room following McConkey’s exit

Ladd McConkey has been one of Georgia’s most productive receivers over the last few years. Accumulating a total of 1,665 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, his contributions in the receiving game have played a crucial role in the Bulldogs' success under Kirby Smart.

However, the program still has a lot of talent in its wide receiver room ahead of 2024. The Bulldogs don't lack depth at the receiver position; rather, the focus is on finding a replacement for the impactful big plays that McConkey consistently delivered during his time.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Georgia's wide receiver room boasts the likes of Dillon Bell, Rara Thomas, London Humphreys, Colbie Young, Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith and Anthony Evans, who could all make significant impacts.