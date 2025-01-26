“I’m coming back for my fifth year”: Ohio State star Jack Sawyer stuns fans with college eligibility joke

Jack Sawyer's scoop and score against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP semifinals will go into the Ohio State Buckeyes' Hall of Fame. It was a pivotal moment for the Buckeyes in their run to the national championship. Thus, Sawyer's place in the Buckeyes' lore is set in stone.

That's why it wasn't a surprise when Buckeyes fans were brimming with joy as he announced that he'd be coming back for his fifth year on Sunday during an on-campus celebration of the national title. However, his comment – "This seems like a good time to announce I'm coming back for my fifth year" – was a joke, as the star defensive end has exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

Sawyer will now focus on preparing for the 2025 NFL draft, where one of the 32 teams will give him a contract to start his professional football career.

How did Jack Sawyer perform in college?

Jack Sawyer had a great college football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Sawyer spent all four years of his collegiate career with the Buckeyes in an era when entering the transfer portal has become the norm.

Sawyer's first season with the Buckeyes was in 2021. Although he struggled for minutes as a true freshman, he managed to amass 13 total tackles, three sacks, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

He played a more prominent role on the defense in 2022, amassing 24 total tackles, one pass deflection and 4.5 sacks. For his efforts, he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Sawyer stepped up as an undisputed starter in the 2023 season. He rewarded the program's faith by racking up 48 total tackles, two pass deflections, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

This season was Sawyer's best as a Buckeye. He scored 59 total tackles, six pass deflections, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception – all of which were career highs.

Is Jack Sawyer a first-round pick?

Jack Sawyer was a key player in his team's run to college football glory thanks to his leadership, clutch factor and determination. His performance against the Texas Longhorns will forever be etched in the memories of Ohio State fans.

However, despite Jack Sawyer's collegiate football stats and importance in the Buckeyes' title run, it's unlikely he'll be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Bleacher Report views Sawyer as a second-day pick, going off the board either in the second round or, more likely, in the third round.

The Buckeyes star has a pro-ready stature, the strength to create stalemates and the ability to collapse the pocket and get sacks. However, his average get-off speed, inconsistent use of hands and stiffness on the turn will likely affect his draft stock. It'll be interesting to see the team that'll take a chance on the national champion and how he'll develop at the next level.

