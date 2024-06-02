"I'm going with the Ohio State Buckeyes": CFB analyst picks Ryan Day's team as best defensive sides heading into 2024 season

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was recently featured on the latest episode of "Always College Football." McElroy talked about the Top 10 defenses in college football.

McElroy expects the Ohio State Buckeyes to boast the nation's top defense in 2024. McElroy thinks the return of key players and offseason additions has strengthened the Buckeyes defensively.

McElroy highlighted the return of Denzel Burke, a star cornerback, and the arrival of transfer sensation Caleb Downs, who instantly bolsters the secondary.

"I'm going with the Ohio State Buckeyes," McElroy said. "The best-returning defender for them is Denzel Burke, but the best defender overall is Caleb Downs. They also have good, solid defensive ends now.”

While acknowledging Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau’s potential, he shared that they haven’t fully materialized yet. McElroy believes they possess the talent to be excellent players.

“I'm not going to sit here and put Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau in the Hall of Fame right now. I think they're really solid; I think they're excellent players... I'd like to see more out of them.”

McElroy emphasized the overall strength of the Buckeye defense. The second and third levels, specifically, are expected to be particularly strong. The third year under Knowles' leadership is another key factor.

"If you look at what they've added, I think at the second level and third level defensively, they should be in really good shape. Plus, it's Year 3 under Jim Knowles.”

“They are really solid from a depth standpoint, from a personnel standpoint, and they have star-studded pieces on the perimeter, which I think is going to be where it starts when playing against the best teams."

Greg McElroy's take on whether Iamaleava will lead Tennessee's offense

The Tennessee Volunteers enter the 2024 season with a new quarterback at the helm; Nico Iamaleava. This shift comes after a rollercoaster ride with two contrasting seasons with Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton.

While Hooker's leadership propelled Tennessee to a historic win over Georgia in 2022, Milton's struggles in 2023 ended in a 9-4 record.

Analyst Greg McElroy believes Iamaleava's presence could be the missing piece for Tennessee's offensive puzzle.

"You could almost pin all of Tennessee's inconsistencies on the passing game," McElroy

"So, with a slightly improved passer – assuming Nico Iamaleava is – and a running game that’s going to continue to be dynamic, and a defense that has shown to be really solid, Tennessee could definitely challenge at the top of the league. And yet, nobody really has them in that discussion right now."

McElroy highlights the team's already strong running game and solid defense, suggesting that an "improved passer" like Iamaleava could elevate the Volunteers into serious SEC contenders.