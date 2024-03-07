"I’m doing routine blood screenings": Brent Venables' wife Julie has update on her cancer diagnosis ahead of 2024 college football season

On Tuesday, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables's wife, Julie Venables gave an update on her cancer diagnosis. Fans were relieved to hear the good news that she has “Zero cancer” now.

Julie was diagnosed with breast cancer in June, right before the beginning of 2023 season. Now, ahead of the 2024 college football season, she’s in a good health.

“I’m doing routine blood screenings, but right now there’s zero cancer,” she said via The Oklahoman on Tuesday.

The couple has been married for 26 years since 1997. They have 4 kids now, with one of their girls, Laney, playing for the Community Christian girls basketball team. Expressing her admiration towards doctors and nurses, Julie said:

“Several weeks ago, maybe a month or so ago, we were able to just get good news. If you know anybody that's gone through that journey it's terrifying. You're never really comfortable, so it keeps everything in perspective. But I’m really thankful. We had a great team of doctors and nurses and things of that nature. She's tough as all get out. She has been doing great.”

The journey of Julie Venables

Julie Venables is originally from Kansas. She grew up surrounded by a mix of military and business influences. Julie's father, Carl Fisher, a Vietnam-era Green Beret, ran a trucking company. Meanwhile her mother, Vicki Fisher, held a role as a bank vice president.

Julie pursued her passion for nursing at Kansas State University, where she met Brent Venables in 1991. Their romance blossomed, when she transferred to Washburn University, leading to marriage in 1997. Julie's dedication extends beyond her career; as a loving mother to four children—Jake, Tyler, Laney, and Addie.

She definitely prioritizes family alongside her nursing profession. What are your thoughts about her? Let us know in the comments below.

