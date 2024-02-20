"I'm still mad at y'all": $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders once lost his cool at Shedeur and Shilo for not coming to pick him up at the airport

Deion Sanders is known to have built a great relationship with his five kids over the years. Despite his divorce from their mothers, the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback has played his role in the kids’ lives and supported them immensely in their endeavors. Sanders' five kids include Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi.

While Deion Sanders is seen to be always cool with his kids, he sometimes gets furious with them when they fail in their responsibilities. In a scenario that occurred 10 months ago, the Colorado coach, who's worth $45 million, lost his cool with them after he was left stranded at the airport. The moment was uploaded to Shilo's YouTube channel.

“I'm still mad at y'all about that bull jump from yesterday,” Sanders said. “I got four little f**king kids here and none of y'all to pick me up from the airport. That's not right … I don't want no car service. The thing was, I wanted one of my kids to be there to pick me up.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi are all based in Boulder, Colorado. While Shilo and Shedeur play for CU football under their father, Deion Jr. handles the team and his father's social media. Shelomi is a redshirt freshman for the school's women's basketball team.

Deiondra, the eldest child of "Coach Prime," is a successful businesswoman based out of Metro Atlanta in Georgia, as per her LinkedIn.

Shilo Sanders explains why he didn’t show up

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders took most of the blame among Deion Sanders’ kids for leaving Coach Prime stranded at the airport. His quarterback brother, Shedeur Sanders, informed him to pick up their father, which he failed to do. A car service had to get Coach Prime to his destination.

Nonetheless, Shilo had his reasons for not showing up. He believed Shedeur should have taken responsibility for receiving Deion Sanders at the airport after receiving information from the coach's assistant. He later attempted to drive to the airport but was informed that a car had been sent.

“Listen, this is what happened. This is you here, Bucky (Deion Jr.) here, and Shedeur here,” Shilo said. “Sam (Morini) called me, and I'm like, ‘Where's Bucky? Where's Shedeur?’ ... Shedeur called me, and then he was at the house chilling, and I said, ‘Why are you telling someone you're busy?’

“Then Sam called, and Shedeur told me to order you a car … Sam was like, ‘We don't need you to do it anymore because we already got a car.’ I was like, ‘No, cancel the car. I want to go pick him up.’”

Shilo and Shedeur’s importance to Deion Sanders in 2024 season

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders played an important role in Deion Sanders’ Colorado team last season, and they'll remain crucial in the upcoming one. The Buffaloes are looking to bounce back in 2024 after the previous season didn't turn out as expected.

Shilo was a leader in the defensive unit, and his absence was felt in the games he missed in the 2023 season. Shedeur, on the other hand, was the team's starting quarterback and was a Heisman Trophy frontrunner early last season, only to be let down by his offensive line.

The Buffs ended last season 4-8 (1-8 Pac-12) after going 3-0 early on. Colorado begins its spring game on April 27 before returning to Folsom Field on Aug. 31 to take on the North Dakota State Bison in the Big 12.