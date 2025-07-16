"I’m trying to make it the biggest stage": Thomas Castellanos breaks silence on Alabama trash talk as Kalen DeBoer & Co. take on FSU in season opener

Thomas Castellanos made headlines in a June interview with On3's Pete Nakos. The Florida State Seminoles' dual-threat quarterback expressed his excitement about facing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first game of the season. He said that he had always dreamt of playing against the Tide, and since there's no Nick Saban on the touchline, there's no stopping him.

Ad

Castellanos' comments caused an uproar among past and current Alabama players. Fans also dished out criticism for his audacious statement. However, with the season opener just a few weeks away, Castellanos doubled down on the trash talk.

Castellanos spoke to reporters after a workout. The quarterback broke his silence about his famous Bama callout.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"On the real, though, if you watch any interview, I don’t never talk like that, bro," Castellanos said on Tuesday. "But them boys coming off a 2-10 (season in 2024).

Ad

Trending

"I just had to install some confidence. You feel me? That’s all I am trying to do. That is all I am trying to do. I am just trying to get some confidence. Like, I am trying to get my boys ready to go. You feel me? I’m trying to make it the biggest stage. Yeah, I’m trying to make it the biggest stage.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Castellanos is a new member of the Seminoles, having spent last season with the Boston College Eagles. He featured in eight games in 2024, recording 1,366 passing yards, a career-high 18 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

Alabama LB issues promise to Thomas Castellanos and FSU ahead of Week 1 clash

The Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the best college football teams of the modern era. They were a winning machine under Nick Saban, and are looking to continue their legacy with Kalen DeBoer at the helm.

Ad

Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson caught wind of Thomas Castellanos' words, and issued an ominous promise to his team's Week 1 opponents.

"It definitely ignites us a little bit," Lawson said on Tuesday, via Cover Crimson's Clint Lamb. "We cannot really think too much on that. It is gonna come down to what we do and how we prepare that week. I think all disrespect will be addressed accordingly."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Tide will start their season with a trip to Florida to face Castellanos and the Seminoles. They also have games against the Georgia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU, Oklahoma and Auburn to look forward to.

As for Castellanos and Florida State, they have their work cut out in their quest for a winning season in 2025. They start with the Alabama game, and also have matchups against Miami, Stanford, Clemson and Florida, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.