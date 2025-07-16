  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I’m trying to make it the biggest stage": Thomas Castellanos breaks silence on Alabama trash talk as Kalen DeBoer & Co. take on FSU in season opener

"I’m trying to make it the biggest stage": Thomas Castellanos breaks silence on Alabama trash talk as Kalen DeBoer & Co. take on FSU in season opener

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 16, 2025 15:25 GMT
NCAA Football: Louisville at Boston College - Source: Imagn
Thomas Castellanos breaks silence on Alabama trash talk as Kalen DeBoer & Co. take on FSU in season opener (image credit: IMAGN)

Thomas Castellanos made headlines in a June interview with On3's Pete Nakos. The Florida State Seminoles' dual-threat quarterback expressed his excitement about facing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first game of the season. He said that he had always dreamt of playing against the Tide, and since there's no Nick Saban on the touchline, there's no stopping him.

Ad

Castellanos' comments caused an uproar among past and current Alabama players. Fans also dished out criticism for his audacious statement. However, with the season opener just a few weeks away, Castellanos doubled down on the trash talk.

Castellanos spoke to reporters after a workout. The quarterback broke his silence about his famous Bama callout.

"On the real, though, if you watch any interview, I don’t never talk like that, bro," Castellanos said on Tuesday. "But them boys coming off a 2-10 (season in 2024).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I just had to install some confidence. You feel me? That’s all I am trying to do. That is all I am trying to do. I am just trying to get some confidence. Like, I am trying to get my boys ready to go. You feel me? I’m trying to make it the biggest stage. Yeah, I’m trying to make it the biggest stage.”
Ad
Ad

Castellanos is a new member of the Seminoles, having spent last season with the Boston College Eagles. He featured in eight games in 2024, recording 1,366 passing yards, a career-high 18 passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

Alabama LB issues promise to Thomas Castellanos and FSU ahead of Week 1 clash

The Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the best college football teams of the modern era. They were a winning machine under Nick Saban, and are looking to continue their legacy with Kalen DeBoer at the helm.

Ad

Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson caught wind of Thomas Castellanos' words, and issued an ominous promise to his team's Week 1 opponents.

"It definitely ignites us a little bit," Lawson said on Tuesday, via Cover Crimson's Clint Lamb. "We cannot really think too much on that. It is gonna come down to what we do and how we prepare that week. I think all disrespect will be addressed accordingly."
Ad
Ad

The Tide will start their season with a trip to Florida to face Castellanos and the Seminoles. They also have games against the Georgia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU, Oklahoma and Auburn to look forward to.

As for Castellanos and Florida State, they have their work cut out in their quest for a winning season in 2025. They start with the Alabama game, and also have matchups against Miami, Stanford, Clemson and Florida, among others.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications