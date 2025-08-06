"I need to get him out of his own head": Aaron Rodgers opens up about second-year Roman Wilson facing confidence issues

Aaron Rodgers is known to hold his wide receivers to the highest standard. There's a reason why the four-time MVP has been at the top for so long, and he's looking to bring that energy to Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers.Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson is the latest pass catcher to receive the quarterback's dose ahead of his second year in the NFL. According to Nick Farabaugh, Rodgers said Wilson needs to get out of his own head and just play free. The one-time Super Bowl champ said:&quot;I need to get Roman (Wilson) out of his own head a bit. He cares so much about whether it’s my approval or he’s doing it right. He’s just got to trust himself because he’s so damn talented.&quot;The Steelers fans are looking forward to witnessing the chemistry between Rodgers and his wide receivers. It's perhaps a good sign that he's spotted Wilson's potential and looks pumped to help him realize it in real-time.What's next for Aaron Rodgers and Roman Wilson?Aaron Rodgers has joined the third team of his NFL career ahead of the 2025 season. Rodgers has been around the league since his acrimonious exit from the Green Bay Packers following the 2022 season. He's fresh off a forgettable two-year stint in New York with the Jets, and he's looking to post much better numbers with the Steelers.Rodgers has been ever-present at the Steelers' facility since he signed with the perennial postseason contenders. Next up for him is to continue to build chemistry with his new teammates ahead of what's likely to be his last season in the NFL.On the other hand, Roman Wilson is a promising wide receiver for Mike Tomlin's side. Wilson thrived with the Michigan Wolverines and was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. However, injuries limited him to just one game in his rookie season.Wilson was excellent with the Wolverines. He has impressive speed and is versatile enough to contribute in different roles on the Steelers. Next up for him is to remain fit and potentially build a synergy with Rodgers during his time with the Steelers.