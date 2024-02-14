Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has always worked with his two sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, ever since he began coaching at Jackson State University. Then, when Sanders went to the Colorado Buffaloes, both his sons went with him, continuing the strong football relationship.

However, there was one moment when Deion Sanders may have not wanted his son on his team.

A video from Sanders' time at Jackson State shows Shilo Sanders impersonating his father. But Deion did not take this impersonation well, saying in response to Shilo's impersonation:

“I need you out of my life. I need you to get off my team. I need you to transfer and get into the portal immediately.”

Shilo never left Deion's team

In reality, Deion's requests to his son were not met immediately.

Shilo did not leave Deion's life or team. In fact, he followed his father to Colorado when Deion became the head coach.

This move to Colorado has helped the Sanders family. It has allowed quarterback Shedeur and safety Shilo to face a quality of opposition that is more talented than what they would have faced at Jackson State.

The move helped Deion, as well as the Colorado program, as a whole. The Sanders' arrival put the program into the national conversation. This was something that only increased after the Buffaloes’ dominant victory over TCU, which had made the national championship game the season before.

But what can the Sanders do next season?

A big year for the Deion, Shilo, and Shedeur Sanders

The 2024 season will be the first season that the Buffaloes will be playing in the Big 12. This will enable the Sanders to face even tougher opposition than before, allowing them to develop even further to become the best players that they can be.

This development will be needed, as this will be the final year that both Shilo and Shedeur will be playing college football, as they are expected to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Will Shedeur potentially be a top 5, or even the number one pick in the draft?

This will mean that, after this season, Shilo Sanders will, as per his father's request made years ago, be off the team. However, he will never be out of Deion Sanders’ life.

