"I don't really make it about Alabama": When Kirby Smart got 100% real about recruiting against Nick Saban

Kirby Smart has built the Georgia Bulldogs to his own design, but the comparisons to Nick Saban and Alabama never stop. Saban’s "Process" defined college football for over a decade, making Alabama the gold standard in recruiting and development. Smart shared his candid views back in 2018 in an interview.

Ad

During the interview, Smart was asked how Georgia challenges Alabama's dominance in SEC recruiting. His response? He didn't see it as a battle against Saban.

"I really don’t make it about Alabama. I make it about us," he said [00:13]. "We've got we top 20 US public education, one of only two SEC schools that are top 20 public education, and to me that in itself sells itself."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smart highlighted Georgia’s prime location near Atlanta, calling it “the hub of the South business.”

"They were 60 minutes from Atlanta, which is the the hub of the South business. So we've got a great product to sell. It's a great place. I went to school there myself. I can tell kids my stories, the connections I have and networking I have been able to do. So when it comes to recruiting, we won't struggle in Gergia to recruit, because we got a great product to sell."

Ad

The comparisons to Saban didn't end there. Smart was also asked about Saban’s coaching philosophy and what he took from working under him. While he acknowledged Saban’s structure, he emphasized his own approach.

"I think we’re different in a lot of ways. My focus is on the University of Georgia and how we go about things," he stated.

"I think he does a tremendous job there in Alabama and he is processor-oriented. I think we're different in a lot of ways and my focus is on the University of Georgia and how we go about things."

Ad

Kirby Smart went into detail on this point, expressing the importance of building relationships:

"Every step we take, we try to get more height and awareness so that our coaches and our players understand the demands that we put on them and that's our big focus point - how do we get each of our units to play better and more effectively together. The only way you can do that is to have great relationships. The demand that we put on these kids nowadays, it's more than ever before."

Ad

Ad

As Georgia continues to dominate, Smart’s philosophy is proving its worth. Alabama set the blueprint, but Smart has built something unique.

Also Read: "What's your purpose? Why are you playing?": When Kirby Smart got candid about players opting out of bowl games

Kirby Smart eyes redemption as Georgia Bulldogs gear up for 2025

Kirby Smart an͏d the Georgia Bu͏ll͏d͏ogs a͏r͏e preparing for ͏another ͏shot at coll͏e͏g͏e football ͏glory. After an 11-3 season that ended with͏ a CFP quarterfin͏al loss to ͏Notre D͏ame, Georgia is h͏ungry to r͏eclaim ͏its sp͏ot at the top. Desp͏i͏t͏e pra͏c͏tice struggles and off-field issues, inc͏l͏uding Nitro Tuggle’s overspeeding arrest, exp͏ectations remain high.͏

Ad

Veteran On3 analyst Greg McElroy has ranked Smart as the best coach in college football heading into 2025. With Nick Saban retired, Smart is now seen as the gold standard in the sport. His ability to develop talent and reload the roster with top recruits keeps Georgia in championship conversations.

Expand Tweet

The Bulldogs have been one of the most dominant programs in the past decade, winning two national titles and three SEC championships under Kirby Smart. While last season didn’t end as planned, Georgia remains a perennial contender.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!