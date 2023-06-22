"I don't see how it can [exist]": Paul Finebaum issues ominous opinion following conference realignment

Even with the optimism for the Pac-12 to get a new rights deal by the end of June, ESPN's Paul Finebaum made it clear that there are still questions surrounding the long-term health of the conference. One of the loudest naysayers has been a staple of college football coverage.

On "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," Finebaum gave a bleak response about the future of the Pac-12 with the departures of the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans beginning in 2024.

"I don't see how it can (exist)," Finebaum said. h/t Awful Announcing "The situation is so fragile right now. The leadership is better than it was, but it's still not very good.

"I could give the new commissioner (George) Kliavkoff a pass maybe a year, year and a half ago because his predecessor literally ran this thing into the ground. But he's had enough time. And I think so far, you have to give him a failing grade."

Is Paul Finebaum right, and the Pac-12 is seeing the beginning of its own demise?

To put it mildly, the state of the Pac-12 is not good. The heads of the member universities are talking like there is a deal about to be in place, but until there are reports surrounding a deal being signed, the view is bleak.

Paul Finebaum is correct in the sense that since Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff took over, he has not taken the conference to that next level and instead is dealing with a conference in a state of flux. Without the USC Trojans or UCLA Bruins, there is little appeal for advertisers and sponsors outside of the western United States to want to jump into business.

The only glowing spot for the college football slate is the Colorado Buffaloes, and they are an unknown right now. Finebaum is correct that without a lucrative rights deal, the Pac-12 is going to be forced to shut its doors soon.

That would be a terrible day for college sports fans as the Pac-12 is part of the "Power Five." With the expanded College Football Playoff beginning in 2024, there is a chance to breathe new life into the conference. However, it needs to get its ducks in a row and figure out an independent program or how to get a program with nationwide prestige to join in order to survive.

